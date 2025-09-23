Utsav by Titan: A Celebration of Iconic Timepieces Crafted for Gifting and Grandeur

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: This festive season, Titan invites you to celebrate the festival of gifting with the new campaign, Utsav by Titan, a specially curated collection of iconic timepieces that embody elegance, craftsmanship, and timeless charm. More than just instruments of time, these watches are designed to be meaningful expressions of love and appreciation--perfect for marking cherished moments with family and friends. Gifting a Titan watch is about offering something meaningful, something lasting. With every tick, it becomes a reminder of the person who gave it and the sentiment behind the gesture. From statement-making automatics to jewel-adorned Raga creations, each watch in the Utsav edit reflects Titan's pursuit of premium design and its promise to make every festive moment unforgettable.

Here are eight iconic timepieces from Titan and Titan Raga to accentuate every ensemble and put your festive looks in the spotlight.

Titan Golden Heart Automatics, Crafted for your Festive Moments

The Titan Golden Heart Automatics is a celebration of artistry and luxury, designed for men who appreciate timeless craftsmanship. Its open-worked skeletal dial reveals the intricacies of the automatic movement, while gilded accents and a golden bezel amplify its rich character. The design is offered in two striking variants--one with a stainless-steel bracelet touched with gold accents, and another in an all-gold finish--each exuding refinement in its own way. With a bold presence that feels equally at home at grand celebrations or elegant soirees, this timepiece will make a statement wherever you go. Priced at ₹21,495, it is crafted for men who want their style to resonate with both power and grace.

Celebrate the Season with Titan Chronograph: Bold Timepieces for Every Festive Look

Command attention with the Octane Primal Chronograph, a dynamic reimagination of Titan's iconic 90086. Designed for men who thrive on energy and adventure, this powerhouse of a watch blends rugged functionality with modern sophistication. Available in striking Electric Blue, earthy Mud Hawk Brown, and sleek Carbon Gun, it features a three-counter chronograph, date display, and lume-filled indices for clarity in any light. With 10 ATM water resistance and a durable diver's clasp, it's built to perform--whether you're navigating the city or celebrating into the night. Priced at ₹11,995, the Titan Chronograph is the perfect companion for men who want their timepiece to reflect both strength and style.

Modern Innovation Meets Festive Elegance with Titan Micromotors

The Titan Micromotors collection is where engineering precision meets striking design, created for the man who values individuality as much as innovation. Powered by micromotors movement, the watch showcases inventive details like retrograde day arcs, dual-layer sun and moon indicators, and independent rings for hour, minute, and second tracking. Its sculptural stainless-steel bracelet and premium butterfly clasp balance technical mastery with refined style, while sapphire crystal glass ensures sophistication. Priced at ₹24,995, Titan Micromotors is perfect for men who want their watch to be both a statement of style and a feat of craftsmanship.

Where Bold Design Meets Festive Finesse with Titan Animalia

Created for the woman who embraces strength with style, the Titan Animalia blends bold design with feminine elegance. Its rich brown dial glimmers with depth, framed by a matching stainless steel strap adorned with studded crystals that catch the light with every movement. The intricate detailing adds a layer of opulence, making this timepiece an accessory that stands out whether paired with traditional festive attire or a sleek evening ensemble. Priced at ₹14,485, Titan Animalia is a celebration of contemporary glamour designed to make every occasion unforgettable.

Titan Acetate Makes Contemporary Elegance a Festive Essential

The Titan Acetate is a modern classic watch designed to bring understated glamour to every women's festive and everyday style. Its warm brown mother-of-pearl dial glows with natural depth, paired with a chic two-toned hybrid strap that adds a contemporary edge. The multifunction design blends beauty with practicality, making it a versatile choice that transitions seamlessly from workday sophistication to evening celebrations. Priced at ₹10,595, the Titan Acetate is the perfect companion for women who appreciate subtle elegance with a modern twist.

Titan Raga Moments of Joy Adds a Playful Twist to Festive Style

Designed to capture the spirit of celebration, the Titan Raga Moments of Joy is a vibrant statement in green. Its striking dial and matching metal strap create a bold yet graceful harmony, making it the perfect accent for festive occasions. The round case lends a refined finish, while the design's playful undertones ensure it stands out as a conversation piece. Style it with jewel-toned sarees, fusion wear, or even a sleek cocktail dress to add a fresh burst of color to your ensemble. Priced at ₹14,795, Moments of Joy is an invitation to wear your celebrations on your wrist.

Titan Raga Moonlight Brings Ethereal Charm to Festive Dressing

Bathed in soft radiance, the Titan Raga Moonlight is a timepiece that whispers elegance. Its luminous mother-of-pearl dial shimmers with a natural iridescence, beautifully offset by a rose gold strap that feels both modern and timeless. The round case frames the dial with understated sophistication, making it a versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from festive soirees to everyday elegance. Style it as the finishing touch to a silk saree, pair it with contemporary fusion wear, or let it add a hint of grace to an evening gown--Raga Moonlight is crafted to glow as subtly or as boldly as the woman who wears it. Priced at ₹22,095, it is a statement of refined celebration designed to be treasured for years to come.

Titan Raga Delight: Timeless Charm in Every Moment

The Titan Raga Delight lives up to its name, bringing effortless grace to every occasion. Its luminous mother-of-pearl dial radiates a soft glow, beautifully complemented by a rose gold stainless steel strap that balances modern sophistication with classic allure. The round case adds a touch of timeless refinement, while the sleek magnetic clasp offers a seamless finish. Versatile yet statement-making, Raga Delight can be styled as the perfect companion to festive ensembles or as an everyday accent that elevates even the simplest look. Priced at ₹13,055, it is a piece that transforms timekeeping into an expression of elegance.

With Utsav, Titan Watches & Raga curates a festive collection that offers celebration in every timepiece. Whether you're embracing tradition, expressing bold individuality, or simply dressing up for the joy of it, these iconic designs are crafted to elevate every moment. Explore the Utsav edit at Titan World stores or online at www.titan.co.in, and find the watch that completes your festive story.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)