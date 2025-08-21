UXINDIA 2025 Countdown Begins: The 21st Edition of India's Flagship Design Conference in September Is Set to Bring Global Design Leaders to Hyderabad

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: The countdown has begun for UXINDIA 2025, the country's largest conference dedicated to user experience design, set to take place between 18 - 20 September 2025 at Trident Hotel, Hyderabad. The event will bring together global design leaders, technology innovators, and entrepreneurs to explore how AI-powered design is shaping the next chapter of India's innovation economy.

Hosted in Hyderabad - one of India's fastest-growing design and technology hubs - the conference is expected to welcome over 1,000 delegates from more than 12 countries. Now in its 21st year, UXINDIA has evolved into a flagship platform for advancing design practice, talent, and entrepreneurship in India, attracting participants from startups, enterprises, and academia.

This year's theme, "Design: A Way of Life - Entrepreneurship," is a bold call to action. UXINDIA 2025 aims to empower designers to transcend traditional roles, fostering leadership, innovation, and a deeper understanding of business. It's not just a conference; it's a movement to shape the future of design by blending creativity with entrepreneurial vision.

At UXINDIA 2025, we stand at a remarkable inflection point-a moment when more designers are stepping into their power as design founders, crafting the next generation of design-led products that redefine markets and impact lives. United under our bold 1MW Mission, we are committed to empowering One Million Women in Design, equipping them with the skills, opportunity, and community to thrive-as mentors, innovators, and leaders. This is more than a conference-it's a launchpad where designers become entrepreneurs, and India's design community just may become the global epicenter of the next design revolution. UXINDIA is poised to showcase how India-through its vibrant, visionary design ecosystem-will build the future, elevating the world through innovation rooted in empathy, entrepreneurship, and excellence

"We are stepping into a new era-one where design-led entrepreneurship takes center stage. UXINDIA25 will inspire us to initiate designpreneurship, learning from pioneers who have built successful ventures. Let's come together to broaden our horizons and cement design as a way of life", says Kaladhar Bapu, Founder UMO Design Foundation and Chair UXINDIA.

Attendees of UXINDIA 2025 can expect a dynamic program featuring global speakers, design leaders, thought-provoking panels, hands-on workshops, and a startup pitching platform, all designed to foster collaboration and growth. The agenda spans four core themes-AI-Driven UX, Design for Emerging Markets, Inclusive & Ethical Design, and Scaling Design in Enterprise Environments-through keynote sessions, panels, and workshops that explore cutting-edge topics like AI, personalization, and sustainability. With abundant opportunities for career advancement and connections with leading organizations, the conference also offers a vibrant networking environment, uniting a global design community committed to driving social change through design.

Rohan Sridhar, CXO and Co-Founder of Happening Design - serving as the Diamond Sponsor of UXINDIA 2025 for the third consecutive year-captured the spirit of the moment, stating:

"At UXINDIA 2025, Happening proudly embraces the theme of 'Design-Driven Entrepreneurship.' As AI's influence in design accelerates, UX becomes a powerful enabler for organizations - driving operational excellence, innovative solutions, and customer-centric growth. We believe that by weaving AI into design thoughtfully, businesses can not only scale efficiently but also lead with empathy and insight. Together, we're shaping a future where design isn't just visual - it's strategic, intelligent, and transformative."

We are equally honored to welcome Candescent as Platinum Sponsor, alongside Freshworks as Gold Sponsor, and Infoblox, Orion Innovation, and The Loops as Silver Sponsors. Their steadfast support-and Happening Design's continued leadership-reinforces UXINDIA's unwavering commitment to propelling design innovation and nurturing the next generation of design leaders.

Donald Chestnut, the Chief Design Officer of Candescent, mentioned - "At Candescent, we're building a design organization for the future - one that delivers measurable, outcome-focused impact for over a thousand banks worldwide. India, and Hyderabad in particular, is at the heart of this journey as we expand our team and integrate design with technology at scale. UXINDIA 2025 is the perfect platform to share how AI is transforming design, accelerating innovation, and creating experiences that feel digitally human."

Freshworks, the Gold Sponsor of UXINDIA 2025, was eloquently represented by their Senior Director of Product Design, Senthilnathan Shanmugam, who remarked:

"Design-driven entrepreneurship is central to Freshworks as we work to transform India into a 'product nation' by building simple, user-friendly enterprise software that empowers businesses globally. The UXINDIA 2025 theme aligned seamlessly with our customer-centric culture, where design is everyone's responsibility and AI enriches experiences, inclusivity, and joy in product building. We were excited to share our journey, learn from peers, and inspire designers to embrace innovation, leadership, and ownership in creating world-class solutions from India."

Don't miss your chance to be part of this transformative experience. Register now at https://2025.ux-india.org/tickets and join a community redefining the future of design. Whether you're a seasoned professional, a student, or an enthusiast, UXINDIA 2025 offers a platform to ignite your creativity, expand your network, and embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of design.

