Vantage Recognized with 'Best Trading Experience LATAM 2025' & 'Most Transparent Broker MENA 2025' at World Business Outlook Awards

Port Villa [Vanuatu], March 21: Vantage Markets is honored to announce its recognition at the World Business Outlook Awards 2025, receiving accolades for 'Best Trading Experience LATAM 2025' and 'Most Transparent Broker MENA 2025'. These awards highlight Vantage's commitment to excellence in the financial services industry.

The World Business Outlook Awards celebrates industry leaders who demonstrate transparency, innovation, and superior trading services. Vantage's recognition underscores its dedication to providing high-quality trading solutions and maintaining best practices in transparency.

By offering the following, Vantage continues to set industry standards, ensuring traders have access to advanced tools, competitive trading conditions, and a transparent trading environment.

- Industry-leading trading technology with ultra-low latency

- A seamless and intuitive trading platform

- Transparent pricing, clear fee structures, and best execution practices

- Dedicated customer support and educational resources

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, expressed his gratitude for the recognition:

"Winning these awards is a true reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible trading experience for our clients. Transparency and trust are at the core of everything we do, and we take great pride in ensuring that traders have a fair, open, and efficient trading environment. "

For more details on Vantage's latest achievements, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

