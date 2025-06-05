Varun Hiremath Leads 'Green Change' to Inspire Village Children on World Environment Day

PNN

Alibag (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Hiremath Family Foundation, led by Varun Hiremath, launched its latest rural eco-initiative -- 'Green Change' -- in the coastal region of Alibag, Maharashtra. This grassroots movement is designed to inspire school children to take the lead in village-level waste management and environmental care.

Aligned with this year's global theme, "Our Land, Our Future," the program puts environmental action into the hands of the future generation -- equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to build cleaner, greener communities.

The launch saw active participation from around 150 children across nearby government schools, who engaged in sessions on waste segregation, composting basics, and the importance of saying no to plastic. The excitement was visible as children got hands-on experience building compost pits, creating awareness posters, and planning local clean-up drives.

"True environmental change starts from the ground -- and there's no ground more fertile than young minds," said Varun Hiremath, Co-Founder of the Hiremath Family Foundation. "Through Green Change, we are not just teaching children to manage waste -- we're helping them become leaders in their own villages."

The initiative is being implemented in three focused phases:

1. Eco-Literacy Workshops - Training sessions on managing household and school waste.

2. School-Led Action - Students launch mini-campaigns for waste audits, bin placements, and cleanup drives.

3. Village Integration - Children collaborate with panchayats and families to adopt sustainable waste solutions.

The pilot phase has begun in three villages near Alibag, with plans to reach at least six more villages by December 2025. Teachers and local community members have expressed strong support, noting the children's enthusiasm and the ripple effect it has already created in their homes.

The event concluded with a symbolic "Green March" through village lanes -- students carrying banners reading "Bhoomi Meri Jimmedari" (My Earth, My Responsibility) and distributing seed balls as a reminder of their commitment to nature.

"Planting saplings is important. But planting leadership in our youth -- that's how real roots grow," Varun Hiremath added. "Green Change isn't a campaign. It's a mindset shift."

The Hiremath Family Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives across India through strategic initiatives in education, health, hygiene, income generation, and waste management. With a vision guided by Varun Hiremath, the Foundation focuses on sustainable solutions that create meaningful, long-term impact.

Discover more: www.hiremathfamilyfoundation.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)