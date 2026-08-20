VDO.AI Deepens Collaboration with NDTV to Scale Native Video Monetisation and Audience Engagement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: VDO.AI, a global advertising technology innovator, today announced the expansion of its ongoing collaboration with NDTV, marking a significant step forward in native video monetisation and audience engagement across one of India's most trusted digital news platforms. Building on a multi-year working relationship, NDTV has rolled out two of VDO.AI's time-tested proprietary formats, VDO Native Video and VDO Ticker, across its platform to drive deeper audience engagement and stronger monetisation outcomes.

As digital news consumption accelerates and advertiser expectations around premium, brand-safe environments intensify, publishers face a dual mandate: protect the editorial experience while maximising revenue from every page. This partnership is built on the premise that both objectives are achievable simultaneously and that the right ad technology should serve the reader as much as it serves the advertiser.

With the integration of VDO.AI's technology stack, advertising experiences on NDTV are now contextually rendered, frequency controlled and engineered for high viewability. The formats are designed to align with the newsroom environment while delivering the performance and accountability that advertisers expect.

As part of the expanded deployment, NDTV has implemented two of VDO.AI's globally proven proprietary formats designed to balance engagement with monetisation. VDO Native Video integrates seamlessly within the article environments, capturing attention without interrupting the reading experience. Complementing this, VDO Ticker introduces a scroll-synced headline format that drives engagement and user recirculation leading to improved sessions and lower bounce rates, additionally ensuring viewability-led premium delivery.

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-Founder, VDO.AI, said, "Publishers worldwide use our tech stack because it is built for audiences, not just inventory. Engagement sits at the centre of how we think about monetisation, because when viewers are genuinely involved, value creation becomes sustainable. Our continued work with NDTV reflects that philosophy at scale within one of India's most trusted news ecosystems."

Dinesh Joshi, VP - Product Monetisation and Analytics, NDTV, said, "Our readers come to NDTV for journalism they trust. Any advertising experience on our platform has to uphold that trust and respect their attention. VDO.AI's approach to native video and contextual delivery aligns with how we think about the reader relationship as something to be protected. This phase of our collaboration allows us to strengthen our monetisation and engagement strategy without compromising on experience."

The collaboration further strengthens VDO.AI's publisher monetisation footprint across India and global markets, bringing its proven video stack to NDTV to deliver premium advertising outcomes without compromising editorial experience. Across premium publisher environments globally, VDO.AI's formats consistently help publishers drive higher monetisation, contextually aligning the content and making the website engagement-friendly.

By designing for how audiences actually consume content, not how ads are traditionally placed, VDO.AI enables publishers to unlock incremental revenue while strengthening user engagement and session depth.

About VDO.AI

VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content across Web, Mobile, and CTV. Utilising AI-driven targeting, data-led insights, and proprietary ad formats, VDO.AI offers a comprehensive programmatic ecosystem designed to deliver ads that perform at scale. Trusted by 2,000+ publishers and 10,000+ brands, the platform serves over 20 billion video impressions monthly. Acknowledged for its innovation in the AdTech space, VDO.AI has won coveted industry awards such as the CII AI Awards 2025, Financial Express MarTech Awards 2025, e4m Play Streaming Media Awards 2025, Connected TV Asia Awards 2025, Excellence in Technology & Innovation (Adgully Leaders 2.0), Most Innovative Company of the Year (Assocham), and Best CTV/OTT Ad Campaign (E4M) for its collaboration with Scaler.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Seeza Manocha, PR Manager, VDO.AI | Email ID: seeza@vdo.ai | Phone: 09310908388

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