Vedanta Aluminium Bags 'Best Exporter Award' from Govt of Odisha

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], December 7: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, has been conferred with the coveted 'Best Exporter Award' by the State Government at its significant 'Odisha State Export Awards' function.

The coveted award has been conferred for Vedanta Aluminium's Jharsuguda-based smelter plant's exceptional performance as the largest exporter of state of Odisha for two consecutive fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The prestigious award was presented by Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister of Industry, MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise), and Energy, Government of Odisha.

On behalf of the company, Ashok Kumar Patro, Head Indirect Taxation, and Karan Kumar Agarwal, Deputy Head Taxation Direct and Indirect, received the award.

Notably, Vedanta Aluminium, Jharsuguda has received the same award in fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

In his reactions, Sunil Gupta, COO, Aluminium Business said, "I thank Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, and the Directorate of Export Promotion & Marketing for awarding us with the prestigious Best Exporter Award. Vedanta Aluminium has been a longstanding partner to state's socio-economic advancement with substantial contributions towards the state's GDP, employment, and quality of life."

"Our Jharsuguda smelters play a pivotal role, single-handedly producing over one-third of India's aluminium, bolstering the state government's 'Make in Odisha' initiative. We take great pride in being Odisha's partner in progress, committed to leveraging our assets to establish the state as a global hub for aluminium production," added Gupta.

Need to be mentioned that, Vedanta Aluminium's Jharsuguda plant is the largest aluminium plant in the world with aluminium production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum.

Thus, the plant has put the state of Odisha on the world map as a top aluminium producer and has made India a leading exporter of the world's second most important metal, aluminium. The plant also leverages state-of-the-art technology, earning global acclaim for the exceptional quality and performance standards of their offerings.

Also pertinent to note that, Vedanta Aluminium has achieved a remarkable milestone by introducing India's first low-carbon aluminium, branded as 'Restora' and 'Restora Ultra' (ultra-low carbon aluminium) marking a pioneering achievement in the state. The company is the first in the Indian aluminium industry to secure the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for several of its aluminium products as per the available BIS quality standards.

Additionally, the company's commitment to sustainability is recognized by esteemed international bodies like Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) International and the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), thereby strengthening Odisha's position on the global industrial map.

Besides, Vedanta Aluminium has been widely hailed for bringing remote regions of Odisha into the socio-economic mainstream and also contributing nearly 5% to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)