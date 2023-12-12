Vegas Dwarka's Eventful November: A Month of Festive Celebrations

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 12: Vegas, a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the heart of Dwarka, concluded an eventful November filled with a wide range of engaging and entertaining activities for the festive season. A series of events took place the entire month, starting with Majestica- Diwali Decor, Diwali Bazaar, ICC World Cup Final's Live screening, Black Friday Sale, and concluding with Dev Diwali.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Majestica was a mesmerising Diwali decor that left everyone awestruck as the festival of lights geared up and came to life in Vegas. Grand statues of the Elephant God grabbed the attention of visitors, and the venue transformed into a vibrant art showing the cultural and traditional significance of Diwali celebrations with its state-of-the-art Diwali Rangoli. The peacock motif symbolised grace and beauty.

Vegas promoted the idea of 'Diwali Ho Toh Dil-Wali Ho' on the weekend of Dhanteras, promoting the significance of shopping for gold and silver jewellery pieces. Diwali Bazaar was also hosted from 2nd to 11th November at the Central Plaza, with zealous visitors exploring shopping items across various genres. An enchanting ceremony of diya lighting was organised on the eve of Diwali on 11th November. More than 2000 diyas were lit, casting a warm glow on the happy faces of the visitors.

With the ICC World Cup being held in India, Vegas took the enthusiasm and support for team India further as the final (India VS Australia) was screened live on 19th November 2023 for the visitors to enjoy the thrill of the biggest match of the year. A Black Friday sale was also organised from 24th to 26th November to offer wide shopping offers to the visitors. Originating from Western countries, the trend has also gained popularity in India, and Vegas made it special for its customers with exciting offers.

Vegas hosted a breathtaking celebration of Dev Diwali on November 27th. Dev Diwali, also known as the "Diwali of Gods", is a grand celebration in Benaras as it is believed that gods descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges. The event gave a divine experience with the presence of esteemed guest Ajay Bhai Ji, a learned Pandit who presided over the ceremony.

Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Dwarka, expressed his enthusiasm for the eventful November, saying, "We are thrilled to have hosted such diverse and vibrant events, creating memorable experiences. This has been the most awaited month of the year with the most cultural festival, Diwali, and various other adjoining festivities. It has been a wonderful experience to witness the Final of the ICC World Cup with our visitors. All the celebrations with them have been wonderful. It's our pleasure to bring the community together for these unique and memorable experiences. We look forward to hosting more exciting events in the future."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)