Vehere names Nirav Mahida as Vice President, marketing to elevate Global Brand Presence

New Delhi [India], April 15: Vehere, a new-age cyber defense software company, has recently announced the strategic appointment of Nirav Mahida as Vice President, Marketing. A highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of crafting and executing impactful marketing initiatives, Mahida will lead Vehere's marketing campaigns, amplifying the company's global footprint as Vehere embarks on its next phase of growth.

Mahida brings almost two decades of marketing experience to Vehere. Most recently, he served as the Vice President, Marketing Communications, at Sophos, where Nirav led multiple marketing teams and global functions from India. Prior to Sophos, he ran worldwide marketing for Cyberoam, a global provider of next-generation firewalls from India, which was later acquired by Sophos.

"I recognize the true value in Vehere's AI-powered Network Security solutions," said Nirav. "I am proud to be part of such an exceptional team and look forward to accelerating the company's growth and adoption of the best-in-class network detection and response technology."

"We are delighted to welcome Nirav to Vehere and are confident that his expertise will significantly strengthen our marketing efforts and enhance our brand value. His experience will play a crucial role in positioning Vehere as a trusted cybersecurity brand while maximizing revenue growth and customer engagement," commented Praveen Jaiswal, Co-founder and COO of Vehere.

Nirav holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Technology, Sydney.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities, to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere: HUNT BEFORE BREACH™

