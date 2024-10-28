VG-Angels celebrates a 10X+ exit in their Portfolio Company "The Health Factory"

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 28: VG-Angels, an angel network of Venture Garage, has achieved a significant milestone with a remarkable 10X+ return on their 2022 investment in The Health Factory (THF), an innovative health-focused bread brand. This successful exit comes on the heels of THF raising $3.5 million in Seed funding, led by Peak XV's Surge, further emphasizing the brand's rapid growth trajectory and the rising market demand for healthier, innovative food products.

Prior to this Seed round, The Health Factory had raised INR 2.5 crore from marquee investors via VG-Angels in 2022 that included Vikas Nahar- Founder of Happilo. The combination of this early investment and the company's recent fundraising underscores the strong investor confidence in THF's vision and market potential.

Founded in 2018 by Vinay Maheshwari, Mohit Sankhala, and renowned bakery expert Jos Vast, The Health Factory has revolutionized the bread industry with its range of innovative offerings, including India's first Protein Bread and Vegan Protein Bread. The brand has also earned a strong reputation for its zero-maida bread, with all products being chemical- and preservative-free. These products are available in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi through quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BlinkIt.

The Health Factory has recently expanded its footprint to Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, and Hyderabad, addressing the growing consumer demand for healthier bread options. With plans to strengthen its presence in both Tier I and Tier II cities, the company aims to continue its market expansion. The newly raised funding will support the brand's product development, research, and innovation while improving retail and logistics channels.

Vineet Sagar, Managing Partner of Venture Garage, expressed his congratulations: "This 10X exit is a testament to The Health Factory's vision and commitment to delivering healthier alternatives to Indian consumers and extreme founder focus and drive. THF's journey highlights VG-Angels' role in building journeys for startups from speculative phases to the growth phase."

Vinay Maheshwari, Founder of The Health Factory, added: "VG has been more than just bankers to THF. From getting involved in the fund raise, to building the right story and helping with the vision. VG has been involved with us in many aspects since we were doing 10 lacs a month. From fund raise strategy, to introductions, they have been a part of the journey which has grown at high pace and multi fold."

With a 65x increase in sales over the past 24 months, The Health Factory has shown remarkable growth. The recent funding round, coupled with VG-Angels' successful exit, marks a new chapter for the company as it continues to provide nutritious bread options to a wider audience. As the demand for healthy products increases, The Health Factory is poised to redefine the future of bread consumption in India.

For more information, please visit - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/funding/healthy-bread-brand-the-health-factory-raises-3-5-million-from-peak-xvs-surge/articleshow/113659909.cms?from=mdr

https://venturegarage.in/the-health-factory-raises-fund/

