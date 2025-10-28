ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd Becomes the First Global Broker to secure Global Access Provider (GAP) Licensed by IFSCA at GIFT City

SMPL

Gift City (Gujarat) [India], October 28: ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd, based in GIFT City India, has been granted the first-ever Global Access Provider (GAP) license issued by the International Financial Centres Authority (IFSCA). This milestone positions ViewTrade as a pioneer in enabling regulated global market access directly from India's International Financial Services Centre, supporting India's vision of establishing GIFT City as a global financial hub.

"We are honored to be the first Global Access Provider under the IFSCA's visionary framework," said Mr. Ronit Kar, CEO, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd (ViewTrade IFSC). "Our goal is to make global investing simple, compliant, and accessible for Indian residents NRIs, corporates, and financial services providers, connecting Indian based investors with markets worldwide." He further added, "The GAP framework is a visionary step by IFSCA, and we are proud to partner and enabler in this transformative journey that positions GIFT City as a true global financial gateway. With this license, ViewTrade IFSC can connect and service global investors everywhere with the global products and markets they desire, including opening and servicing accounts of non-India based financial services and investment firms looking to take advantage of the regulatory, tax, and access to IFSC exchanges and the global markets that GIFT IFSC offers. And for the first time, India based investors and their India based Financial Services provider can open and maintain their global product access account in India with or through ViewTrade IFSC subject to the rules and regulations of the IFSCA, and fund these accounts through the IFSC branch of India based banks, rather than opening their accounts with a foreign broker in an unfamiliar jurisdiction and incurring the added cost.

ViewTrade International IFSC operates a state-of-the-art technology and brokerage operations centre connecting investors with product providers, custodians, global broker-dealers and financial services providers through secure APIs and integrated compliant workflows. It provides end-to-end operations, including digital onboarding, trade execution, custody, multi-currency settlement, surveillance, regulatory reporting, and white labelled trading platforms with 24/7 support, fully aligned with IFSCA and global standards. ViewTrade IFSC's cloud-based infrastructure provides reliability and scalability, and its operations and policies provide robust risk monitoring, tax compliance, regulatory compliance, data security, and investor protection mechanisms, laying a strong foundation for sustainable cross-border financial participation.

A partnership with VTI IFSC enables seamless global investment solutions for both retail investors, corporates, and advisory clients. Through white-labeled platforms and integrated funding infrastructure, partners can offer a fully customized, user-friendly investment experience, ensuring operational efficiency and smooth client onboarding.

This milestone reinforces ViewTrade's commitment to building a transparent, technology-driven ecosystem that empowers investors and institutions to participate confidently in global capital markets, strengthening India's position as an enabler and a gateway to global investing opportunities.

About ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd

Registered as a Broker-Dealer under IFSCA at GIFT City, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd provides global market access and technology solutions to brokers, fintechs, and financial institutions via a B2B2C operating model. Backed by ViewTrade Holding Corp (USA) -- serving clients via its operating subsidiaries in 35+ countries for over 25 years -- the firm brings global expertise to India's rapidly expanding international financial ecosystem.

Email ID: support@viewtrade.in

