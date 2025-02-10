Vijay Nirani Honored as India Climate Youth Icon at India Climate Samman 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 10: Vijay Nirani, Founder and Managing Director TruAlt Bioenergy, has been recognized as the India Climate Youth Icon at the India Climate Samman 2025, a prestigious initiative celebrating (Sustainers of Nature) organised by Carbon Markets Association of India.

This prestigious recognition honors individuals and organizations driving transformative climate action and sustainable development. Nirani's leadership in renewable energy, biofuels, and sustainable industrial practices has positioned him as a key force in India's clean energy transition. Through TruAlt Bioenergy, he has pioneered advancements in biofuels and renewable energy solutions, accelerating India's journey toward a low-carbon, self-reliant economy.

Receiving the honor, Nirani stated:

"Climate action is not just an obligation -- it's an opportunity to redefine our economic and environmental future. This recognition is a reaffirmation to the collective efforts of industry pioneers, policymakers and changemakers working toward a cleaner, more resilient world. India is on the brink of an energy revolution and we are committed to accelerating a sustainable and self-reliant future."

Alongside Vijay Nirani, several eminent leaders and organizations were recognized for their pioneering contributions to sustainability and climate action:

Lifetime Achievement in Climate Leadership:

* Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat - Former Secretary, DRDO & Member, NITI Aayog

* Dr. Ajay Mathur - Director General, International Solar Alliance

India Climate Policy Champions:

* RR Rashmi - Former Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change

* Dr. R K Malhotra - Former Chairman & Director of R & D, Indian Oil Corporation

India Women in Climate Leadership:

* Veena Sinha - Former CEO, REMCL

India Climate Champion in Innovation and Technology:

* Dr. Alok Sharma - Director (R & D), Indian Oil Corporation

India Green Infrastructure Leadership:

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

India Net-Zero Leadership:

* REMC Limited

India Innovative Climate Action Project:

* Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

India Maximum Carbon Projects:

* The Tata Power Company Ltd.

* Malpani Group

* Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd.

The India Climate Samman 2025, convened policymakers, global industry leaders, and sustainability experts to foster dialogue and collaboration on climate resilience, energy innovation, and sustainable development.

About TruAlt Bioenergy:

TruAlt Bioenergy is one of India's largest biofuels producers, strategically positioned as a prominent and diversified player in the biofuels industry, particularly in the ethanol sector. The company holds the distinction of being the largest ethanol producer in India by installed capacity. Through its subsidiary, Leafiniti Bioenergy, TruAlt Bioenergy is one of the first producers of Compressed Biogas (CBG) under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2018. Visit www.trualtbioenergy.com/.

