Vijay Nirani named Co-Chairperson of India Alliance on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to propel Nation's decarbonization goals

New Delhi [India], January 23: The Carbon Market Association of India (CMAI) has announced the appointment of Vijay Nirani, Founder & Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, as the Co-Chairperson of the India Alliance on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This groundbreaking initiative will be officially launched at the maiden India Climate Week (ICW) 2025, scheduled for February 3-7, 2025, at Le Meridien, New Delhi. ICW 2025 is expected to be a major gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, and environmental advocates, highlighting India's progress in climate action.

The India Alliance on SAF initiated by CMAI aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels across the country and to foster collaborative efforts towards achieving India's climate goals. The Alliance will bring together key stakeholders ranging from government representatives and industry innovators to sustainability advocates to drive progress in decarbonizing India's aviation sector.

Vijay Nirani will Co-Chair the Alliance alongside Chairperson Jimmy Olsson. The initiative represents a significant step in India's efforts to reduce aviation emissions, with ambitious targets of a 1% SAF blend by 2027, 2% by 2028, and 5% by 2030. These goals are aligned with the global framework of CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) framework, which aims to reduce emissions from international aviation.

Through his company, TruAlt Bioenergy, Vijay Nirani aims to establish an Ethanol-to-SAF facility, which is likely to become the world's largest Ethanol-to-SAF production facility. This initiative will play a key role in positioning India as a global leader in advancing sustainable aviation fuel production and promoting decarbonization within the aviation sector.

Vijay Nirani, Co-Chairperson, India Alliance on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, said: "The Alliance is firmly aligned with India's climate goals, as articulated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in the 'Panchamrit' vision. Through collaborative industry efforts, streamlined SAF production processes and a strong focus on sustainability, we aim to support India's leadership in achieving global climate objectives, including our commitments under the CORSIA framework. This initiative marks a significant step toward building a greener and more sustainable aviation future."

About TruAlt Bioenergy:

TruAlt Bioenergy is one of India's largest biofuels producers, strategically positioned as a prominent and diversified player in the biofuels industry, particularly in the ethanol sector. The company holds the distinction of being the largest ethanol producer in India by installed capacity. Through its subsidiary, Leafiniti Bioenergy, TruAlt Bioenergy is one of the first producers of Compressed Biogas (CBG) under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2018.

