Vinfast India Bags 'New Entrant of the Year' at Faster Awards 2026

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 4: VinFast India, a leading innovator in electric mobility, has been honored with the "New Entrant of the Year" award at the FASTER Awards 2026, a prestigious automotive award organized by a federation of leading automotive journalists and industry experts in India. The judging panel commended the quality of the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer's products, as well as its strong commitment to advancing sustainable mobility in the South Asian nation.

As one of the industry's most respected accolades, the FASTER Awards recognize outstanding achievements in vehicle performance, design, and technology, along with brand contributions to the green mobility transition in India. VinFast made a distinct impression through its strong commitment to the market, highlighted by the development of a modern manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, accompanied by a clear localization roadmap and a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem. These efforts have enabled the company to build solid trust with local consumers within a short period of market presence.

VinFast's impact as a new entrant was also recognized in communications, with the company receiving the "Communications Team of the Year 2026" title at this year's FASTER Awards. The organizers noted that VinFast implemented a structured and consistent communications strategy, helping the brand stand out in a highly competitive and discerning market such as India.

The double win at the FASTER Awards brings VinFast's total number of awards in the Indian market to nearly 20, reflecting strong recognition from industry experts for both brand stature and product quality. Previously, VinFast was named "Investor of the Year" by Nanayam Vikatan magazine and received the "EV Manufacturer of the Year" title at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025. The VF 7 was honored as "Electric SUV of the Year" at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026, while the VF 6 won "Value for Money Car of the Year" at the Autocar India Awards 2026.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, "We are thrilled to receive the New Entrant of the Year at the FASTER Awards 2026. This recognition is deeply meaningful for VinFast because it reflects the philosophy behind our India strategy. It reflects our dedication to crafting electric vehicles that offer unmatched value, safety, and practicality for Indian families. More importantly, it strengthens our mission to contribute meaningfully to India's transition towards sustainable mobility."

Mr. Amit Chhangani, Chairman, FASTER Awards, added, "The FASTER New Entrant of the Year Award is not given for ambition. It is given for execution. Executing in India, a market that is geographically vast, culturally layered, and deeply loyal to its existing brands, is not for the faint-hearted. VinFast arrived with a manufacturing commitment, a localisation strategy, and the patience to build trust before demanding it. That is precisely what this award recognises."

VinFast India continues to strengthen its product and market momentum in the Indian EV landscape. Since launching the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, both of which recently secured 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, VinFast India has strengthened its market presence across key regions. Building on this foundation, VinFast has introduced programmes aimed at improving ownership experience, including assured resale and structured buyback options for VF 6 and VF 7 customers, and is rapidly growing its retail footprint through new showrooms and service partnerships nationwide.

