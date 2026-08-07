VinFast India Marks 60 Dealerships with First 3S Outlet in Bihar

NewsVoir

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 7: VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has announced the inauguration of its first 3S dealership in Bihar, marking its 60th retail outlet in India. The milestone reflects the rapid pace of VinFast's nationwide expansion across major metropolitan centres as well as emerging tier 2 and tier 3 markets, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to bringing premium electric mobility closer to Indian consumers.

The new dealership, established by Patliputra Motors Private Limited under the leadership of Mr. Harsh Raj, is located on NH-30, Bypass Road, Paijawa, a major arterial corridor in Patna city, offering convenient access and strong visibility for customers across the region.

Developed in line with VinFast's global retail standards, the 11,500 sq. ft. facility brings together vehicle sales, after-sales services, and customer support under one roof. At the heart of the dealership is a modern 3,000 sq. ft. showroom where customers can experience VinFast's electric vehicle lineup firsthand, supported by dedicated sales and service teams. Designed as a one-stop destination, the facility caters to every stage of the ownership experience, from vehicle discovery and purchase to maintenance and after-sales care.

The inauguration of VinFast's 60th dealership marks a major milestone in the company's India journey, coming just one year after the opening of its first showroom in the country and underscoring both the pace of its growth and its long-term commitment to the market. The opening in Patna also brings VinFast to Bihar for the first time, extending its retail presence further into eastern India.

The newest showroom reflects VinFast's strategy to expand beyond major metropolitan areas and tier 1 cities into tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Patna, a key gateway to Bihar and eastern India, represents this broader push to make VinFast vehicles and services accessible to customers in emerging markets across the country. The company remains on track to establish 75 dealerships across more than 60 cities by the end of 2026.

At the inauguration, Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, "We are delighted to mark the milestone of 60 dealerships in India while establishing VinFast's presence in Bihar for the first time. This marks an important step in our growth journey and opens up new opportunities in a promising market in eastern India. VinFast remains committed to building a strong retail and after-sales network and accelerating the adoption of green mobility across the country."

Alongside the rapid expansion of its retail and after-sales network, VinFast continues to strengthen its comprehensive EV ecosystem through local manufacturing, charging infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and a circular battery value chain to support India's transition to sustainable mobility. VinFast's premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, have earned 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings and are backed by comprehensive ownership benefits, including roadside assistance, three years of complimentary maintenance, and warranty coverage of up to 10 years or 200,000 km, depending on the model.

Complementing the lineup is the VF MPV 7, a premium all-electric seven-seater offering an ARAI-certified driving range of 517 km and fast charging from 10% to 70% in approximately 30 minutes. Customers also benefit from the Value Assured Programme, which offers predefined buyback values after a specified ownership period, and complimentary charging across the V-Green network until March 31, 2029. VinFast also supports customers switching from internal combustion engine vehicles through its "Trade Gas for Electric" programme, further lowering the barriers to electric mobility in India./.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)