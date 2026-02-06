Vinfast VF 7 Won "EV SUV of the Year" at BBC TopGear India Awards 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: The all-electric VinFast VF 7 SUV has been honoured with the "EV SUV of the Year - Editor's Choice" award at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026, one of the most influential automotive media properties in India. It recognises the VF 7 as a model that delivers strong overall value in its segment, offering a balance of pricing, features, design, and performance, while reinforcing VinFast's focus on developing products that are tailored to the needs and preferences of Indian customers.

The BBC TopGear India Awards is a prestigious annual awards program organized by BBC TopGear India magazine, one of India's leading automotive publications and globally-recognized platform that celebrate best vehicles, innovations, and automotive excellence from the preceding year. Considered industry benchmarks, this award influences consumer perception and reinforces brand credibility for the models and manufacturers recognised.

This year, the VinFast VF 7 impressed the jury with its market-focused approach to product development for India, where consumers increasingly prioritise long-term value, running costs and safety. The VF 7 was recognised as a model that meets these expectations effectively, while still standing out with high standards of design, technology, features, and performance.

The VF 7, positioned in the premium C-SUV segment, stands out with a striking exterior and breakthrough design based on the "Asymmetric Aerospace" philosophy. It offers a combination of premium design, modern technology, robust safety features, and performance. The VF 7 recently received a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, further reinforcing VinFast's commitment to making safety one of the core pillars of its brand in India. With its distinctive presence and strong value proposition, the VF 7 is poised to make a clear mark in India's rapidly growing electric vehicle landscape.

The award at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026 represents an important milestone for the VF 7 and adds to VinFast's growing list of achievements as the brand expands across international markets. It also reflects VinFast's consistent strategy of making premium electric vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast India, stated, "We are excited to win the 'EV SUV of the year' Award at BBC TopGear India Awards 2026 as it is an incredible milestone for VinFast. This is clear proof that we are on the right track with our strategy of delivering accessible, value-driven premium electric vehicles that combine distinctive design, exhilarating performance, and top-tier safety. It inspires us to keep raising the bar as we bring modern, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions to Indian customers."

Mr. Ramesh Somani, Founder, Chief Editor at Exhibit Group & BBC TopGear India, said, "On the eve of the 6th Edition of the BBC TopGear India Awards, we celebrate the machines and the minds shaping the future of mobility in India. From performance to innovation and sustainability, this year's winners have raised the bar higher than ever. The VF 7 represents the kind of thoughtful, no-compromise electric SUV that buyers are looking for today, which is why it earns our EV SUV of the Year - Editors' Choice."

With a well-defined investment strategy, VinFast is gradually building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in India that integrates manufacturing, financial solutions, charging infrastructure, and after-sales services to ensure a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience for customers. Guided by a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, and with products such as the VF 7, VinFast continues to advance its mission to accelerate the transition to green mobility in one of the world's most dynamic automotive markets.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)