Viraj Profiles Conducts Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Awareness Sessions Across All Plants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: As part of the national initiative and visionary campaign led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with the Brahma Kumaris, organised Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan awareness sessions across all its plant locations on 1st and 2nd December 2025.

The sessions aimed to promote awareness about the health and behavioural impacts of addiction among employees. A brief storytelling-based video highlighted the effects of tobacco consumption, alcohol use, and excessive mobile dependency, helping participants better understand the role these habits play in daily life. Following the presentation, employees took a voluntary oath to remain committed to addiction-free living. As part of the initiative, supportive medicines were also distributed to individuals seeking assistance in overcoming addictive habits.

Importantly, individuals who wish to seek continued help can access free counselling and support from the Brahma Kumaris team after the completion of the two-day initiative.

The programme reflects Viraj Profiles' continued focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), particularly in areas linked to health, well-being, and community welfare. Through these initiatives, the company reinforces its commitment to nurturing a healthier, more aware workforce and contributing positively to society.

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Established as a forerunner in stainless steel product manufacturing, Viraj Profiles has earned a distinguished reputation across the globe. Guided by a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability and customer needs, the company continues to uphold and strengthen India's standing in the global engineering and stainless-steel industry.

