Viraj Profiles Organises Eye Check-Up Camp for School Children in Boisar

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Leading stainless steel manufacturer Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has organised a free eye check-up camp for students of a Zilha Parishad School in Boisar, Maharashtra, in collaboration with Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. and the Smt. Naliniben Chaganlal Dedhia Foundation.

As part of its CSR commitment to child health and community development, the initiative screened over 200 students, providing expert consultations and early diagnosis of vision-related issues. Children requiring further medical attention were guided for follow-up treatment, ensuring long-term care.

Mr. Neeraj Kochhar, Chairman, from Viraj Profiles said, "Good vision is essential to a child's learning and confidence. Through this initiative, we want to ensure that every child gets the right care and a clear view of a bright future."

Viraj Profiles continues to drive impactful CSR programs focused on healthcare, education, and community well-being, reinforcing its philosophy that real strength lies not only in steel but in the communities it serves.

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Viraj Profiles is among the world's largest stainless-steel exporters, supplying to over 90 countries and known for its strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811576/Viraj_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)