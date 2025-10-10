'Vishwas ka Sangam - Gala Night' at Omaxe Sangam City: Aastha Gill and Sugandha Mishra enthrall the audience

VMPL

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: 'Vishwas ka Sangam - Gala Night' held at Omaxe Sangam City, Naini, Prayagraj brought together a spectacular blend of music and entertainment, leaving the audience captivated. The event, attended by over 3,500 people, not only lit up the township with energy but also marked two significant milestones - the announcement of new units and the receipt of the Completion Certificate for Phase 1 of Omaxe Sangam City.

Spread across 232.5 acres, Omaxe Sangam City is one of the largest modern townships in Prayagraj, with over 3,000 residential and commercial units under development. In its first phase, possession has already been offered for 1,128 units. The company has now announced the availability of new offerings, including 100 units of 3BHK apartments in Aananda New Tower (starting from 1,475 sq. ft., priced from ₹76.70 lakh), along with 100 residential plots (starting from 1,800 sq. ft.). These options provide attractive opportunities for both end-users and investors. Additionally, the three-storey Omaxe Sangam Plaza offers shopping, food, and business spaces, catering not just to residents but also to the surrounding communities.

The evening commenced with a graceful Ganesh Vandana dance, followed by a lively performance by renowned comedian Sugandha Mishra, which left the audience in splits. The energetic showcases by Urja Dance Company and Team Shrey Khanna were highly applauded, while the thrilling act by Abhujmad Mallakhamb Academy created an electrifying atmosphere. The highlight of the evening was the performance by popular singer Aastha Gill, who had the crowd dancing to her tunes. The grand finale came with a mesmerizing drone show, leaving unforgettable memories for all attendees.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited & Founder, BeTogether; Mr. Sunil Kumar Solanki, President & Business Head, Omaxe; Mr. Vishal Singh, Chairman, Indus Valley and Delhi Public School; Mr. Praveen Patel, Member of Parliament (Prayagraj-Phulpur); Mr. Piyush Ranjan Nishad, MLA (Karchhana, Prayagraj); Mr. Deepak Patel, MLA (Phulpur, Prayagraj); Mr. Harshvardhan Bajpai, MLA (North Assembly Constituency, Prayagraj); and Mr. Ganesh Kesharwani, Mayor of Prayagraj, among others.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, said:

"Events like 'Vishwas ka Sangam' reflect that Omaxe's vision goes beyond building homes - it is about becoming a partner in shaping the identity and growth story of cities. Receiving the Completion Certificate for Sangam City marks a key milestone and reinforces Omaxe as a trusted name in the development of Prayagraj. The availability of ready flats and plots today is not only an opportunity for homebuyers to own a home but also a golden chance for investors to participate in the city's rapidly growing prospects. Moving forward, Omaxe will continue to play a stronger role in Prayagraj's growth journey."

Designed to suit the aspirations of modern living, Omaxe Sangam City offers wide roads, a clean environment, lush green landscapes, a clubhouse, jogging trails, multi-level parking, and a swimming pool. Its strategic location further enhances its appeal - Delhi Public School is nearby, while the Triveni Sangam and Somesh Mahadev Temple are just 2 km away.

Upcoming infrastructure projects like the Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Bandha Road, and Jhunsi Ring Road will further strengthen connectivity in the region. Prayagraj's advanced smart city infrastructure and its 12th rank in national cleanliness rankings make the township an ideal choice not just for residence but also as a lucrative investment destination.

With its state-of-the-art amenities, the rising demand from religious tourism, and the promise of strong returns on investment, Omaxe Sangam City today stands out as one of the most trusted projects in Prayagraj. It offers homebuyers a safe and quality lifestyle and investors an attractive and rewarding opportunity.

