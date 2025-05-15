Vivek Chadha Launches His Debut Book Startupology to Strong Acclaim from Founders, Investors and Industry Leaders

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 15: Startupology, the much anticipated debut book by Vivek Chadha, published by Zebralearn, has been officially launched and is already gaining strong traction among founders, investors, and startup ecosystem leaders across India. The official announcement has sparked widespread engagement, with enthusiastic responses pouring in from entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and business leaders nationwide.

Startupology is a hands-on guide forged from Vivek's 20-year journey of launching, scaling, and advising startups across different verticals. Known for founding AccelerateX Ventures and scaling LinkedIn Local India into a national movement, Vivek has mentored over 100 startup founders, offering actionable strategies focused on sustainable growth from day one.

The launch announcement has been shared across multiple startup networks, founder communities, and investor circles, with early readers calling it a 'must-have reference' and a 'clarity-building tool' for entrepreneurs at every stage.

Speaking about the release, Vivek Chadha stated, "Startupology is the culmination of everything I have learned from building companies, backing founders, and being in rooms where real decisions shape real outcomes. Over the years, I've noticed that while ambition is abundant, clarity is rare. This book is my attempt to bring clarity, through tested frameworks, hard-earned insights, and strategic thinking that enables founders to move with intent. From ideation to execution for first time founders, this book is designed to be a practical companion, a reference when refining your model, aligning your team, or making high-stakes decisions. It's about building with intent, scaling responsibly, and creating businesses that stand the test of time."

In Startupology, Vivek guides readers through building from scratch, finding the right revenue levers early, and adapting go-to-market strategies in dynamic conditions. Positioned as a go-to manual for first-time founders and a powerful refresher for seasoned entrepreneurs, the book is set to become a staple for anyone serious about building long-term value in the startup world.

Now available, Startupology can be purchased online via Amazon, Zebralearn, and other leading platforms.

Directly buy from Amazon, click here on the link. www.amazon.in/dp/B0F6YFW7VM

Vivek Chadha is the Founder of AccelerateX Ventures and a recognized thought leader on startup growth and go-to-market strategy. An alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering and UCLA Anderson, and a Charter Member at TiE, his work has been featured in Outlook Business, Gulf News, and Conde Nast Traveller. Vivek's mission is to help founders build with clarity and conviction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)