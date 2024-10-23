VVDN announces Innovative GenAI Solutions for Global Customers

PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 23: VVDN Technologies, a global provider of Software, Product Engineering, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Solutions, announces the integration of Google's advanced Gen AI models and solutions, including Gemini Pro, into its workforce and existing IP products. By leveraging Google Cloud's advanced capabilities, VVDN has built new industry solutions utilizing the Gemini family of AI models, developed joint go-to-market programs, and integrated Gemini Code Assist into its internal tools. This includes the development of GenAI solutions for Log Analytics, Device Management, and Smart Virtual Assistants for multiple industries such as IoT, Telco, Networking, Industrial, Automotive, HealthTech, and AgriTech. These solutions are built on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Vertex AI Search and Conversation, and more.

Using its extensive domain expertise across various industry sectors and investments in research and innovation, VVDN has built a broad range of AI/ML-powered solutions and IPs including the Intelligent Cloud Engine (ICE), Intelligent Network Controller (INC), and RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). The company is currently collaborating with clients across different industries to explore the potential applications of GenAI in their specific business environments.

This collaboration between VVDN and Google Cloud aims to significantly enhance developer productivity within VVDN, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver industry-leading Gen AI solutions to VVDN's clients worldwide.

VVDN has a workforce of over 300 professionals that are trained and certified in Google Cloud, reinforcing VVDN's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of its global clients. By integrating Google's GenAI tools, VVDN aims to stay at the forefront of innovation, providing its clients with unparalleled capabilities to achieve their digital transformation goals.

Vivek Bansal, Founder & President at VVDN Technologies: "With a comprehensive understanding of our customers' businesses, we are in a strong position to develop cuttiedge enterprise-level solutions using GenAI. VVDN is investing in resources, frameworks, and expertise to leverage the potential of GenAI to drive growth and facilitate transformation for our customers. By integrating Google Cloud's Gen AI-powered solutions into our operations, we expect to see productivity improvements of over 30 percent in our digital transformation projects. This will not only benefit our internal teams but also empower our clients with cuttiedge tools to drive their innovation."

"Google Cloud is committed to empowering partners like VVDN with the most advanced AI tools available. Their innovative approach to integrating Gemini into industry-specific solutions is a testament to the transformative power of generative AI. We're excited to collaborate with VVDN as they help customers across various sectors unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation," said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director of Google Cloud in India.

About VVDN Pvt. Ltd:

Founded in 2007, VVDN is a technology innovation company focusing primarily on Software Services, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Services. VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN has a presence across the world with offices in US, Canada, Europe, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. With 11 advanced R & D Centres, VVDN is fully equipped to design, develop & test the complete hardware, mechanical & software required for a complete product or solution. VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Mold & Tooling Factory, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Powder Coating, Sheet Metal, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. Company offers a comprehensive suite of services from Hardware to Mechanical, Embedded Software to Cloud & Apps, Testing & Validation to Automation as well as Mass Manufacturing to its global customers.

For further information, please contact:

Kunwar Sinha

Kunwar.sinha@vvdntech.com

+91 9971887719

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531036/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)