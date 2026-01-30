WazirX Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Digital Asset Custody

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: WazirX, one of India's leading crypto exchanges, has announced that it is further strengthening the security of platform assets by integrating Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments. Fireblocks' technology will enable WazirX to scale faster, operate more securely, and expand its blockchain support.

Fireblocks is trusted by more than 2,400 institutions across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians, and has secured the transfer of over $10 trillion in digital assets.

What this integration means for WazirX users

- Stronger custody controls: Digital assets are secured using Fireblocks' MPC-based wallet infrastructure, eliminating single points of compromise and enhancing institutional-grade protection.

- Enhanced risk management: Granular transaction policies, approvals, and governance controls provide additional safeguards against unauthorised or anomalous activity.

- Greater operational resilience: The platform supports secure, scalable operations with real-time transaction monitoring and policy enforcement.

Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said "Security and asset safety remain a top priority at WazirX. We are continuously reviewing and strengthening our systems to reduce risk and improve resilience as the platform evolves."

The integration of Fireblocks will improve how assets are stored and protected on the platform, with stronger controls around access and transaction approvals.

About WazirX

WazirX is one of India's leading crypto exchanges, with over 16 million registered users. The platform offers a user-friendly way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, etc. without any trading fees, at only INR 99 a month. WazirX has partnered with BitGo and integrated Fireblocks' technology to strengthen digital asset security. WazirX is committed to providing its users with the best possible trading experience, focusing on security, ease of use, and customer support.

For more information about WazirX, please visit: wazirx.com

