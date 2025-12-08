Webskitters Joins the Global Elite: Named Among Forbes DGEMS 2025 Select 200 Companies

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8: In November 2025, Webskitters Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a national award-winning digital transformation company, was selected by Forbes DGEMS as one of the S200 (Select 200) companies for 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights high-growth Indian enterprises demonstrating exceptional innovation, scalability, and leadership in shaping the global digital economy.

"Being selected among the Forbes DGEMS Select 200 is an important milestone for us, and we are thrilled," says Mr. Atanu Sarkar, CEO of Webskitters Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. "This recognition strengthens our commitment to innovate, transform, and empower businesses worldwide through innovative technology and customized design solutions."

A National Award-Winning Leader in Digital Transformation

At Webskitters, the team blends creative design with innovative technologies to deliver a comprehensive suite of digital services. From UI/UX design and web and mobile app development to advanced solutions such as IoT, blockchain, and AI, Webskitters ensures businesses receive future-ready digital transformation under one roof.

With a large in-house team and a global client base spanning diverse industries, Webskitters has completed thousands of projects, built scalable digital platforms, and helped businesses around the world enhance their online presence while maintaining a high client-retention rate. In addition, it offers end-to-end digital services ranging from UI/UX and web to mobile app development, digital marketing, IoT, blockchain, AI, and more, so clients get full-fledged solutions under one roof.

Over the years, Webskitters has evolved into a "one-stop" partner for enterprises seeking future-ready technology and design solutions, blending technical expertise with strategic insight to create secure, scalable, and high-impact digital experiences.

Forbes DGEMS: Recognizing Global-Ready Indian Enterprises

Forbes is a global business media brand recognized for highlighting entrepreneurs, innovators, and influential communities worldwide. With a legacy since 1917, it delivers print and digital journalism on business, finance, technology, and leadership, reaching over 140 million people monthly.

The Forbes DGEMS Select 200 is an annual list created by Forbes India and D Globalist to honour 200 Indian companies demonstrating strong global potential. The program also connects them with global networks, investors, and growth-support resources.

So, DGEMS Select 200 2025 is a curated cohort of high-growth Indian companies considered "global-ready," and the programme aims to help them scale beyond India by offering visibility, mentorship, and global market access.

The 2025 Summit will bring together distinguished global leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to celebrate excellence in business mobility and impact. When talking about Webskitters' partners and future plans, the CEO of Webskitters, Mr. Atanu Sarkar, said:

"This recognition is a testament to the trust our partners place in us and the relentless dedication of our team. As we take our next steps on the global stage, we carry forward our mission to uplift communities and businesses alike, making sure technology becomes a catalyst for opportunity and inclusive growth."

At Webskitters, innovation goes hand in hand with responsibility. Guided by its core values of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity, Webskitters envisions a future where technology bridges global gaps and transforms how businesses and communities thrive.

"Our vision has always been to make technology accessible and impactful for everyone," adds Mr. Atanu Sarkar. "We're building both solutions and a future where digital progress leads to real-world growth and empowerment."

The company's work extends beyond delivering impactful solutions. It also focuses on creating meaningful business and social impact. Webskitters also participates in community development programs, which allow enterprises to scale while contributing to job creation and literacy.

Leadership Insights on Innovation & Future Growth

Speaking about the company's strategic direction, Mrs. Arpita Sarkar, Co-Founder & Director of Webskitters, said:

"Joining the Forbes DGEMS Select 200 reinforces our belief that Indian technology has the power to shape global markets. As we expand into new geographies, we remain committed to delivering transformative digital solutions that help enterprises evolve with confidence and agility."

Adding to this vision, Mr. Ayan Sarkar, CTO of Webskitters, highlighted the company's technological leadership:

"Technology is at the core of every breakthrough we create. Our focus is on building intelligent, scalable, and secure architectures that enable businesses to adapt faster, innovate confidently, and compete globally. Being part of the Select 200 only strengthens our resolve to push the boundaries of engineering excellence and deliver solutions that shape the future."

