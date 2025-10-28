When Every Minute Saves 1.9 million Neurons: SPARSH Hospitals Leads Bengaluru's Race Against Stroke

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: In every 40 seconds someone in the world suffers from a stroke and in every four minutes someone dies from it. In India, alone annual incidence is now estimated at over 1.8 million news cases, making stroke a leading cause of death and top reason of disability in adults. As per medical science Time is brain as nearly 1.9 million neurons are lost when every minute a stroke is untreated and that loss can mean the difference between the recovery and lifelong impairment. On the occasion of World stroke day 2025 SPARSH Group of Hospitals across Infantry Road, Yeshwanthpura, RR Nagar, Yelahanka, Sarjapur, and Hennur reaffirmed their collective objective in order to save those precious minutes and lives as well.

Considering the same Dr. Nithin Kumar. N, Senior Neurologist, SPARSH Hospital, Infantry Road, Bangalore said "Every minute we save in treatment of stroke literally gives a patient more of their brain back. The difference between a full recovery and permanent disability mainly lies in how fast a patient reaches our hospital. That is the main reason we have trained our every emergency nursing and radiology team to work as a combined synchronized unit"

His words reflect continuing efforts of SPARSH continuous investment in its rapid response system across it six Bengaluru units, ensuring that Code Stoke can be activated immediately within seconds of patient's arrival by the stroke ready emergency departments and 24x7 imaging units.

According to the Indian Stroke Association, the average age of first-time stroke in India has now dropped down to the mid-50s, with about 15-20% cases occurring in individuals under the age of 45 - a stark comparison to western data.

According to the Indian Stroke Association, the average age of first-time stroke in India has now dropped down to the mid-50s, with about 15-20% cases occurring in individuals under the age of 45 - a stark comparison to western data.

"We are observing younger patients such as IT professionals, entrepreneurs, homemakers often with the untreated hypertension or lifestyle risk. They are often shocked because they don't fit the traditional profile. But some factors such as modern stress, poor sleep, smoking, and unmonitored diabetes are transforming the face of stroke in India" said Dr. Apuroopa Jannabhatla, Consultant - Neurologist, SPARSH Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore

In order to address this SPARSH hospitals have been reinforcing its both acute speed of treatment and preventive education as well. Each hospital organises community screening camps, wellness talks and awareness drive regarding the blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol - the three invisible precursors to most ischemic strokes.

"At SPARSH RR Nagar we consider stroke not as a single event but as a story which begins years before the first symptom. We have also seen that what timely actions can do as patients who are brought within 30 minutes walks out independently in just few days. That's is the power of time. Every minute delayed cost neurons but every minute saved brings hopes back" Dr. Abhilash Bansal, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon, SPARSH Hospital RR Nagar, Bangalore

In Bengaluru, SPARSH has also built one of the city's most responsive network of stroke by achieving door to CT Times within the time period of 15 minutes and door-to-needle times within 60 minutes for eligible thrombolysis cases. Highlighting the hospital's precision-driven stroke management system, Dr. Anil Ramakrishna, Senior Neurologist at SPARSH Hospital, Yelahanka, Bangalore said" From ambulance to ER to neurologist, communication takes place in real time. The ambulance team informs hospital on prior basis by issuing a notification through which we keep our CT machine on standby and our stroke nurse is already coordinating vitals and consent. This kind of precision helps to save both time and issue. We never let bureaucracy to come in between a patient and recovery"

On a global scale, stroke kills more women than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer. Research indicates that nearly 70% of stroke patients can make a good recovery with timely medical intervention--underscoring the vital importance of efficient, well-coordinated response systems like the one implemented by SPARSH Hospital Yelahanka.

Beyond the emergency care SPARSH Sarjapur and Hennur units are pioneering modified interventions such as mechanical thrombectomy which a minimally invasive procedure that can retrieve blood clots from the arteries of brain even up to 24 hours after the onset.

"Treatment of stroke have transformed dramatically. Earlier we only have few hours to intervene but today advanced perfusion imaging makes it easy for us to identify viable tissues of brain much later. We can now decide treatment not just by relying upon the clock but by what brain still have to save and that's where technology meets hope" said Dr. Vinayaka. M, Senior Consultant - Neuro & Spine surgeon, Interventional Neurosurgeon, SPARSH Hospital, Sarjapur Road, Bangalore

Even though the biggest challenge remains the awareness. But in a city like Bengaluru where traffic congestion, often delays the medical care, SPARSH has linked it all six hospitals with the help of tele consultations and rapid ambulance coordination to cut the time and distance barriers as well

Adding to Dr. Vivekananda M, Senior Consultant Neurologist, SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, Bangalore "People often waste the golden hours by thinking that it might be fatigue, vertigo, or a temporary weakness. The public should always remember the he FAST rule -- Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call emergency. If Individual is witnessing any of these don't just wait your time, rush to hospital immediately since every minute matters"

As World Stroke Day urges the world to "Be #StrokeReady, SPARSH Group of Hospitals stands as the remarkable example for modern, compassionate, coordinated stroke care- where science, speed and humanity converge. Behind very statistic there is a face that smiled again, a hand that moved again, a voice that spoke again and that Why SPARSH Hospitals don't just treat strokes - but it also restores the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)