Where Empathy Meets Compassion: Championing Alzheimer's Awareness

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: In a majority of Alzheimer's patients, early diagnosis remains a major challenge. Cognitive issues that surface in the initial stages such as memory lapses, mood swings, irritability, and disorientation are often mistaken for hormonal fluctuations, poor sleep, or everyday stress. By the time more distinct symptoms such as delays in emotional perception begin to appear, a significant portion of the brain has already been affected, making treatment and care far more challenging for doctors, patients and their caregivers. This World Alzheimer's Day, doctors, patients and their caregivers gathered for an insightful workshop organized by Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in partnership with ARDSI and Roche Diagnostics India.

This World Alzheimer's Day 2025, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road decided to address these challenges, by organizing a workshop, under the banner of the #MemoryVault campaign. The initiative which was set up in collaboration with the Alzheimer's & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) with support from Roche Diagnostics India, aimed to raise awareness on Alzheimer's disease by bringing patients, caregivers and doctors under one roof.

The interactive session began with caregivers sharing valuable insights into the patient's journey, from the challenges of an early diagnosis to the hardships they face on a daily basis. This was followed by brain games, a "memory tree" installation, and cognitive activities designed to promote brain health and encourage proactive strategies for early intervention and management.

The discussion highlighted how timely diagnosis is particularly difficult, given the overwhelming influx of information circulated on mass social media platforms like WhatsApp and search engines like Google, which frequently mislead patients into misinterpreting their symptoms. Caregivers were advised to keep patients mentally engaged, as frequent mental stimulation through activities like art, music and reading can help maintain cognitive function.

While caring for patients undergoing long-term cognitive decline can take an emotional toll on caregivers, being empathetic and patient goes a long way in ensuring their comfort and well-being. This is where support groups come into picture. The discussion focused on the vital role that support groups play in offering a safe space for caregivers to share experiences and explore strategies to manage the anxiety and depression that many of them go through. Besides patients and caregivers, Alzheimer's disease affects the entire family, including children. Breaking the news of the illness with love and understanding can therefore help families cope with the emotional burden while fostering a supportive and compassionate environment.

"At Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, 60% of all dementia patients that we have seen have Alzheimer's disease. More than 70% of them come to us with a symptom duration of 2-3 years," said Dr. Pramod Krishnan, HOD & Consultant - Neurology Epileptology & Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru. "Early identification of Alzheimer's symptoms leads to early diagnosis and using accurate investigations like CSF biomarkers is the key to initiating suitable therapies and lifestyle modifications necessary to slow down the disease and improve a patient's quality of life," he added.

"ARDSI's single-minded focus is to spread awareness on cognitive issues like Alzheimer's," said Renu Vohra, Chairperson, ARDSI. "The Memory Health Day workshop was designed to enhance understanding of early signs, emphasize the importance of timely diagnosis, and provide structured resources for effective management. We are on a mission to ensure no one faces Alzheimer's in isolation."

The event garnered around 60 members across the city, serving as a vital platform to raise awareness and empower caregivers to provide better support for Alzheimer's patients.

