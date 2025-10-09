Where Function Meets Finesse: Samsonite's Newest Backpack Collection - 'Beyond Travel' Whispers Luxury and Sustainability

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Samsonite, the leading travel gear brand long celebrated for its iconic luggage, proudly announces the launch of its newest line of backpacks, designed for the globe trotters who aspire to reflect purpose in everything they do. More than just bags, each backpack in this collection is a thoughtful companion--crafted to mirror the values, confidence, and character of its owner.

Driven by minimalism and quality design, the range celebrates exclusiveness and sophistication. Assured confidence takes the lead, with every detail -- from water resistance to recycled threads, ergonomic comfort to planet-smart fabrics -- purposefully picked to redefine the way one travels. Premium doesn't shout; it whispers. These are more than backpacks--they embody sustainability, utility, and timeless style, crafted for a new generation of conscious and adaptable travelers.

"This new backpack collection is a true reflection of Samsonite's belief in purposeful innovation, timeless design, and our enduring commitment to sustainability," said Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director - Marketing, Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd. She further added, "Every product in this range has been thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's discerning and conscious consumers. Whether it's through the use of planet-smart materials, ergonomic design, or minimal yet sophisticated aesthetics, we are proud to deliver a collection that not only complements a modern lifestyle but also champions responsible living. This launch reinforces Samsonite's vision of creating travel and lifestyle solutions that go beyond function -- they mirror intent, values, and individuality."

New Backpack Variants

* Relyon - Environmentally responsible construction with planet-healthy material, breathable air mesh, ventilated back panel and ergonomic straps.

* Lite Geo - Durable origami inspired construction and ultra-light (500g), built with CORDURA® Lite fabric for high strength and resilience.

* Holborn - Built with sustainable materials, featuring a removable, climate-adapting back panel for comfort.

* Karissa Evo - Designed Environmentally Friendly Interior, Planet-Smart Fabric, One-Touch Magnetic Closing System.

* Valerie - Equipped With magnetic closure, Smart Sleeve, removable cross ribbon, expandable pockets and work-to-leisure versatility.

* Zalia 3.0 - Constructed with sustainable fabrics, durable design, and ergonomic shoulder-friendly straps for enduring comfort.

Combined, these designs reflect Samsonite's commitment to fusing purposeful design with mindful innovation. Designed for the way we live our lives today, they strike a rare balance of sophistication, durability and sustainability that make them perfect companions for those who aspire to live and travel with intention.

The products are available across the Samsonite stores across India and on www.samsonite.in. The products are priced between - INR 5900 - 16600.

About Samsonite:

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research and its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts and offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers to journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)