Why MRG Group is Doubling Down on High-End Living Along Dwarka Expressway

Delhi NCR [India], March 6: Once seen as a peripheral stretch on Gurugram's map, Dwarka Expressway is now emerging as one of NCR's most consequential infrastructure corridors. The 29-km arterial road, linking Delhi's Dwarka with Gurugram, has significantly improved connectivity between the capital, the city's key residential sectors and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. With several stretches now operational and supporting infrastructure steadily taking shape, the corridor is witnessing a noticeable uptick in residential interest. Developers and market observers say the improved accessibility is not only drawing end-users but also accelerating demand for premium housing, as homebuyers increasingly view the expressway as a viable alternative to Gurugram's established luxury micro-markets.

As per a report by PropTiger, housing prices in NCR on average appreciated 6% last year after surging 49% amid the softening of demand for residential properties. Such growth is seen as a maturing market, with the situation shifting towards high-quality luxury developments.

Another report by ISIR stated that luxury home sales worth INR 10 crore and above in Gurugram increased 80% last year to INR 24,120 crore, driven by higher volumes and price rises. The city has become India's fastest-growing high-end luxury residential market, with transactions reaching an all-time high of INR 24,120 crore for homes priced at INR 10 crore and above in 2025, up from INR 13,384 crore in 2024.

The report further highlights that Dwarka Expressway experienced a remarkable 2,079% increase in transaction value, jumping from INR 383 crore in 2024 to INR 8,347 crore in 2025, driven by large luxury launches and better infrastructure. This rise highlights strong domestic wealth creation, increased participation of HNIs and ultra-HNIs, and growing global investor confidence in Gurugram's property market.

Alongside this infrastructure push, the profile of homebuyers in Gurugram is also undergoing a noticeable shift. The market is seeing rising interest from affluent professionals, entrepreneurs, and NRIs who are increasingly looking beyond location to factors such as larger homes, lifestyle amenities, and well-planned integrated communities. This evolving demand is coinciding with a broader premiumisation trend in the city's housing market. Industry observers note that Gurugram's current real estate cycle is being driven less by entry-level housing and more by high-value residential developments.

Amid this broader shift, developers are increasingly recalibrating their strategies from volume-led housing to value-driven developments that cater to evolving buyer expectations. They are introducing projects with contemporary design, curated amenities, and low-density planning, signalling a clear move towards a more lifestyle-oriented, premium housing landscape. MRG Group is among those aligning its approach with this transition, placing greater emphasis on high-end living formats along emerging growth corridors such as Dwarka Expressway. The company's developments are being positioned around low-density planning, contemporary architectural design and a curated mix of lifestyle amenities. The move reflects a wider industry trend where projects are no longer defined merely by scale, but by the quality of living they offer; an aspect that is resonating strongly with the aspirations of next-generation homebuyers seeking both comfort and long-term value.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, says, "Dwarka Expressway has turned into one of Gurugram's most promising residential corridors. As the corridor is now fully operational, we are seeing a noticeable shift in the type of buyers entering the market. People are now looking for thoughtfully designed homes, lifestyle amenities, and long-term value rather than just location. At MRG Group, our focus on high-end living along this stretch reflects that change in demand. We believe the corridor will play a defining role in Gurugram's next phase of residential growth, and our developments are being planned to deliver a premium living experience aligned with the aspirations of modern urban buyers."

Market experts believe the Dwarka Expressway has the potential to continue emerging as a key residential and commercial spine in the coming years. Alongside improved connectivity, the development of social infrastructure, office spaces and organised retail is expected to strengthen the area's long-term appeal. As these elements take shape, the corridor is drawing growing interest not just from end-users but also from investors who view it as a high-growth micro-market. Therefore, the combination of infrastructure momentum and expanding urban amenities will continue positioning Dwarka Expressway as a promising investment destination within the NCR region.

