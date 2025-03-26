Wipro's MyWiproVerse Chennai Transforms Workspaces with Smart Lighting and Ergonomics

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26: Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB), a pioneer in lighting and seating solutions, has launched MyWiproVerse Chennai, an advanced IoT-powered hub redefining workspace innovation designed to showcase the future of intelligent, sustainable workspaces. Spanning 1100 sq. feet, this hub integrates smart technology, health-first design, and ergonomic solutions, offering businesses an immersive preview of workspaces that enhance productivity, well-being, and sustainability.

Designed for businesses, architects, and workspace designers, it offers a hands-on experience of next-gen smart lighting, automation, and seating solutions.

MyWiproVerse Chennai integrates human-centric lighting that aligns with circadian rhythms to boost productivity and well-being, alongside ergonomic seating designed for Indian anthropometrics. Dark Sky-compliant lighting, LiFi technology for high-speed wireless connectivity, and sustainable materials reinforce Wipro's commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Commercial & Institutional Business, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "Workspaces today are more than just physical spaces; they are enablers of productivity, collaboration, and well-being. MyWiproVerse Chennai is designed to help businesses reimagine their environments with smart, sustainable, and human-centric solutions that drive efficiency and innovation."

The centre features interactive walkthroughs, expert-led design consultations, and live demonstrations, allowing businesses to visualize and implement smarter workspace solutions. Key highlights include low-glare, high-efficacy lighting, smart automation with wired and wireless integration, and seating solutions crafted from sustainable, VOC-free materials.

With a focus on energy efficiency, employee well-being, and ESG goals, MyWiproVerse Chennai sets a new benchmark for workspace innovation. It provides businesses with practical insights to optimize productivity, reduce costs, and align with sustainability standards. Guided tours and workshops will be available at the launch, with ongoing sessions led by Wipro's design and sales teams.

With businesses increasingly prioritizing smart, sustainable workspaces, MyWiproVerse Chennai offers an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of work--today.

