Women Leaders, Farmers, and Khaps Unite in Delhi to Honor Chaudhary Charan Singh's Legacy

New Delhi [India], December 23: On 23rd December 2024, the 122nd birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India's 5th Prime Minister, a Bharat Ratan, and the champion of farmers, was commemorated with grandeur and purpose in Delhi. Organized by Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik, Delhi State President, Women Wing (Nari Shakti Sangathan) of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the event brought together over 1,000 farmers, women and rural community representatives, and Khap leaders to honour his legacy of agrarian reforms and women empowerment.

Distinguished Khap leaders, including Chaudhary Surendra Solanki Pradhan, the chief guest and the chief of Palam 360 Khap, and Chaudhary Dhara Singh, National President of Sehrawat Khap, spoke passionately about Charan Singh's pivotal role in transforming Indian agriculture. Adding a powerful dimension, Nisha Choudhry, National Vice President and Spokesperson of Women's Wing (Nari Shakti Sangathan) of the National Women Wing of RLD, and Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik, emphasized the need for greater involvement of women in farming and rural development.

Along with Nari Shakti Sangathan team consisting of Poonam (VP, Nari Shakti Sangathan, Delhi), Anju (Gen. Secretary, Nari Shakti Sangathan, Delhi), Bina Singh (District President Meerut UP), and Vina Puniya (Gen Secretary Meerut U.P.); the event featured distinguished guests, including Chaudhary Surendra Solanki Pradhan, Chaudhary Dhara Singh, Pawan Sehrawat (Councillor, Bawana), Anju Nigam (Parshad), Vinod Sehrawat (Kisan Mocha President, Delhi), Narayan Singh (Chairman, Grameen Samiti).

These esteemed leaders highlighted Chaudhary Charan Singh's contributions to Indian agriculture and rural society, emphasizing the need for continued efforts toward empowering farmers and fostering rural development.

Jayant Choudhury, National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Minister of State in the Education Department, was also highlighted during the event for his contributions to rural and agricultural skill development, a vision deeply aligned with his grandfather's commitment to empowering rural communities.

Khap Leaders Highlight Farming's Economic Importance

Speaking at the event, Chaudhary Surendra Solanki Pradhan called for unity among farmers, saying:

"Chaudhary Charan Singh believed in the power of farmers as the backbone of our economy. Today, agriculture contributes significantly to our GDP, and it is time we ensure farmers get their due--be it fair pricing, access to markets, or modern tools. His vision guides us to work together to achieve a self-reliant rural India."

Adding to this, Chaudhary Dhara Singh remarked:

"The Khaps of India have always stood for the honor and welfare of rural communities. Chaudhary Charan Singh's ideas resonate with our values. As we remember him today, let us pledge to uphold his legacy of uplifting farmers and strengthening rural society."

Women Leaders Champion Women's Role in Farming and Nation-Building

Taking the stage, Nisha Choudhry, National Vice President and Spokesperson of Women's Wing (Nari Shakti Sangathan) of RLD, spotlighted the underappreciated role of women in farming, stating:

"Women form the backbone of farming families, often working alongside men in the fields while managing households. Yet their contributions remain invisible. Chaudhary Charan Singh recognized their importance, and today, we are working towards amplifying their voices. Through the women's quota bill, "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" PM Narendra Modi has ensured women, who account for one-half of the country's population and play an "invaluable role" in nation-building, will get their due. With Chaudhary Charan Singh's vision now a reality, this bill will not only uplift families but also accelerate national growth."

Expanding on the theme, Kamlesh Sehrawat-Malik, Delhi President, Women Wing (Nari Shakti Sangathan), RLD, added:

"It is time we bring women to the forefront of rural and agricultural development. With the leadership of Jayant Choudhury as India's Skill Development Minister, we now have an opportunity to transform rural skill-building programs into vehicles for women's empowerment. Let us make this a movement for equality and progress."

Jayant Choudhury's Vision for Rural Skill Development

As the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Minister of State in the Education Department in the Government of India, Jayant Choudhury has emphasized the need for targeted rural and agricultural skill development programs to equip farmers and rural workers with modern techniques, market awareness, and financial literacy. His initiatives aim to create a sustainable farming ecosystem that includes the active participation of women. The event underscored his role in shaping India's future by building on the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

A Dual Call to Action

The event in Delhi not only paid homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh but also served as a rallying cry for two critical issues: Women's empowerment and upliftment of farmers in rural India. While the Khap leaders highlighted the need for solidarity among farmers and recognition of agriculture's contribution to the economy, the RLD's women leaders called for greater inclusion of women in farming and skill development programs.

