World Avocado Organisation Launches 2025 Campaign in India!

New Delhi [India], July 7: The World Avocado Organisation (WAO), a non-profit entity representing global avocado producers, exporters, and importers, continues to champion the cause of the world's favourite superfood with the launch of its 2025 campaign in India. Established in 2016, WAO is committed to raising awareness about the health benefits and culinary versatility of avocados.

Following the resounding success of its campaign across India in 2023 and 2024, the WAO's 2025 initiative reinforces its ongoing mission to educate Indian consumers and the food industry about the nutritional richness of avocados and their adaptability in Indian cuisine. This year's campaign builds on the growing popularity of avocados across the country, further strengthening their position in modern Indian diets.

We're delighted to be back in India for the third consecutive year with the World Avocado Organisation's campaign," said WAO Chairman Zac Bard. "It's encouraging to see growing interest and awareness around avocados, and we look forward to supporting India's journey as an emerging market for this nutritious fruit."

"As Indian consumers continue to explore healthier lifestyles, avocados offer a perfect combination of nutrition, taste, and versatility. This year, we are thrilled to bring back renowned Indian chefs and nutritionists who will showcase innovative ways to enjoy avocados, from traditional dishes to contemporary creations. This year we are especially focussing on regional Indian cuisines and how avocados can be an easy, healthy and tasty addition," added Bard.

As the WAO enters its third successful year in India, the campaign aims to inspire more consumers and food professionals to embrace this superfruit as an everyday essential across breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organisation promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public. To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com.

