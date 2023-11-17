World Diabetes Day: Flipkart Health+ rewards customers with something sweet this Diwali

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 17: India is grappling with a diabetes epidemic, with over 101 million diabetic and 136 million prediabetic individuals in 2023, as reported by the Indian Council of Medical Research[1].

Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of India's homegrown Flipkart Group, has come up with a groundbreaking initiative, "Diabetes Free Days," aimed at raising awareness about diabetes management and medication.

A Sweet Celebration Of Resilience

This World Diabetes Day, Flipkart Health+ is celebrating the resilience and self-discipline of individuals managing diabetes. The campaign designed in collaboration with Lowe Lintas features 'Gulab Jamun Uncle,' who, despite his love for sweets, chooses to say 'No Thanks' to mithai in support of those with diabetes: "Why is 'Gulab Jamun Uncle' saying 'No Thanks' to mithai?"

With the rise of sugar levels during the festive season, Flipkart Health+ is celebrating those individuals who have consistently maintained strict dietary guidelines by providing a 27% discount on Diabetes medicines & essentials.

Educational Empowerment And Health Camps

From November 14 to 18, 2023, Flipkart Health+ is conducting a series of educational sessions featuring India's leading diabetologists and endocrinologists. These sessions will cover crucial aspects of diabetes prevention and management, providing valuable insights for individuals across the nation.

In a pioneering move, Flipkart Health+ has partnered with Lupin Diagnostics to organize free health camps at HealthBuddies stores, Flipkart Health+'s seller partners. These camps offer customers the opportunity to undergo essential diagnostic tests such as CBC, Fasting/Normal Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, and TSH for a nominal cost.

Holistic Approach To Diabetes Care

This Diabetes Free Days, Flipkart Health+ is bringing best-in-class discounts on a wide range of diabetes medicines and essentials. Customers across India, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, can avail these offers in the comfort of their homes.

In addition, Flipkart Health+ partnered with Sugar Free and Balaram Mullick Sweets to deliver festive sweets made using Sugar Free Green Stevia as a token of appreciation for the resilience of their customers with diabetes in Kolkata.

"At Flipkart Health+, our endeavor is to aid every Indian in preventing and managing chronic diseases by driving awareness and providing support. Our mission is to improve the health of millions of Indians through affordable, health-oriented, and innovative solutions. And this World Diabetes Day, we are focusing on solving issues such as high healthcare costs and improving quality of life by providing the best value to patients and caregivers, and connecting them with medical experts," said Dhruvish Thakkar, Senior Director, Marketing & Revenue at Flipkart Health+.

Commenting on the campaign 'Diabetes Free Days', Sonali Khanna, President and Branch Head, Lowe Lintas South said - "Collaborating with Flipkart Health+ is our ode to those who've chosen health over indulgence this Diwali. We're proud to present a campaign that not only educates but celebrates the concept of saying 'No Thanks', bringing us one step closer to a health-happy celebration. What's more, bringing back the popular 'gulab jamun uncle' to deliver the message ensures a strong connect with the brand; and adds a sweet touch to our communication."

