World Gold Council's Campaign on Quora: A Comprehensive Success Story

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: The World Gold Council (WGC) campaign on Quora, achieved notable results in terms of engagement and awareness. WGC, an international trade association representing the gold industry, aimed to raise awareness about the benefits of gold investments among potential investors. By leveraging Quora's unique environment of knowledge-sharing and inquiry, the WGC's experts engaged with high-intent audiences, providing authoritative insights on gold investment topics. The campaign employed advanced targeting techniques on Quora to reach users actively searching for information on personal finance and gold investment. A multi-faceted strategy, including promoted answers and engaging video content with captions, ensured that the WGC's valuable insights reached the most relevant and interested users.

Commenting on the campaign strategy, World Gold Council's Head of Marketing - Arti Saxena stated, "The campaign on Quora has been a game-changer in elevating our presence among potential investors. The engagement and awareness we've achieved have far exceeded our expectations, empowering more individuals to consider gold as a viable and strategic investment option."

The campaign generated over 6 million impressions and content views on the WGC's business profile on Quora. With CTRs on ads three times higher than platform benchmarks and video view through rates exceeding 43 per cent, the campaign was effective in capturing and retaining audience attention, showcasing its overall effectiveness.

There was also a significant increase in profile views, reinforcing the WGC's authority on the platform. High engagement rates on both video content and promoted answers reflected the audience's interest and trust in WGC's expertise.

Commenting on the campaign's performance, Vivek Shaw - Client Partner, Motivator North commented, "By strategically targeting high-intent audiences and employing a diverse mix of informative content formats, we successfully positioned the World Gold Council as a leading authority in gold investments on Quora. The impressive metrics are a testament to the effectiveness of our approach in partnership with Quora and the value we delivered to our client."

Gurmit Singh, General Manager - Quora APAC and Middle East outlined that, "The World Gold Council's campaign is a great example of how targeted, informative content can drive significant engagement and awareness on Quora. By connecting with high-intent audiences in a meaningful way, the WGC achieved impressive metrics and a strong return on investment."

