World Toilet Day: ASA's WASH drive reaches 28000 families across 3 states

VMPL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15: A toilet may seem like a small thing, but for many rural families, it has brought dignity, safety and better health. In villages across Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand, Action for Social Advancement (ASA) is helping make this change possible.

Since July 2024, ASA, with support from Water.org, a global non-profit organisation that works to make safe water and sanitation accessible, has been promoting Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities in Shahdol, Anuppur, Jhabua and Dhar districts in MP, Kalahandi in Odisha and Jamtara and Pakur in Jharkhand.

The programme aims to reach 40000 households, and so far, 28000 families have already been linked to sanitation and hygiene activities. Of these, over 17000 families have either built new toilets or repaired existing ones, turning them into clean, functional spaces that improve health and comfort.

ASA's approach is based on awareness and facilitation. Instead of providing direct financial support, its field teams raise awareness about the importance of sanitation and help families access loans, government schemes or use their own savings to build or repair toilets.

For Smt. Yashoda Chaudhary from Bamhani village in Anuppur, this has been life-changing. "For years, I had no choice but to go outside for defecation, always afraid of animals, of humans passing by and of being seen. I suffered repeated infections and had to spend money on treatment time and again. With ASA's support, I took a ₹12000 loan from my self-help group and built a toilet. Now there is no filth around my house and no more health problems."

Over the last year, ASA has gone a step further, turning sanitation awareness into livelihood opportunities. Three women from Shahdol, Anuppur and Pakur received ₹50000 each to start small sanitaryware supply shops selling pipes, toilet pans and fittings.

Smt. Archana Singh from Channodi village in Shahdol opened her own 'Nano Enterprise Shop' in September 2025, which now supplies essential materials for sanitation locally. "ASA made it possible for me to start something of my own," said Archana. "Today, I earn for my family and help others build better toilets in our village."

ASA's Director, G. Jayanthi, said, "World Toilet Day is a reminder that access to a toilet is not just about infrastructure, it is about dignity and health. For us, sanitation means creating lasting change in how families live. And when women lead this effort, that change reaches every home and truly lasts."

ASA continues to link financial inclusion with better sanitation, helping rural families build not just toilets, but cleaner, safer homes.

About ASA

Founded in 1996, ASA works to strengthen farm-based livelihoods for smallholder and marginal farmers. Its Livelihood Enhancement Model focuses on creating balance between people, nature and the economy. With operations across 8 states and a team of more than 350 professionals, ASA promotes sustainable agriculture, natural resource management and rural development through community-led action.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)