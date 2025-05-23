Woxsen University Ranked Among Global Top 10 MBA Programs for Tech Jobs in 2025

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23: Woxsen University has made a historic leap onto the world stage, securing the #9 spot in the Global Top 10 MBA Programs for Tech Jobs in 2025, as revealed by BusinessBecause in partnership with the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). This prestigious ranking places Woxsen alongside Ivy League giants such as Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, and MIT Sloan School of Management.

This recognition highlights Woxsen University as a global frontrunner in preparing business graduates for high-impact careers in the technology sector. Remarkably, it is one of only two institutions outside the US and UK to make the list joining ranks with the Indian School of Business demonstrating its global competitiveness and academic excellence.

"This recognition validates our strategic focus on developing future-ready professionals equipped to excel in the technology sector," said Dr. Hemachandran K, Vice Dean, School of Business at Woxsen University."Our MBA in Business Analytics program bridges the gap between business acumen and technical expertise--a combination tech employers worldwide are actively seeking," he added.

The ranking is a direct outcome of Woxsen's commitment to delivering education that aligns with the fast-paced, tech-driven economy. By placing graduates in top-tier technology roles globally, Woxsen has proven it can rival century-old institutions and emerge as a credible force in international business education.

As the tech industry continues to power innovation and global economic growth, this achievement solidifies Woxsen University's role in shaping the workforce of the digital future.

Woxsen University stands out as a premier destination for aspiring business leaders with a passion for technology, thanks to its future-focused curriculum, world-class infrastructure, and global industry engagement. The MBA in Business Analytics program is meticulously designed to integrate core business principles with cutting-edge technologies such as data science, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. This tech-forward approach ensures graduates are not only fluent in business strategy but also well-versed in the digital tools shaping the modern enterprise landscape. Woxsen's strategic partnerships with leading global tech companies provide students with invaluable real-world exposure through internships, live projects, and top-tier placement opportunities. Adding to this, its faculty comprises a blend of seasoned industry professionals and academic experts who bring a wealth of practical and theoretical knowledge into the classroom. Students also benefit from direct access to Woxsen's innovation-driven ecosystem, including the Bloomberg Finance Lab, AI Research Centre, Blockchain Centre of Excellence, and the state-of-the-art Trade Tower. These facilities provide hands-on experience that bridges the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations. Furthermore, with over 170 international academic partnerships, Woxsen cultivates a global perspective and cross-cultural competencies that are vital for success in multinational tech corporations. This comprehensive, immersive, and globally relevant approach is what makes Woxsen University the ideal choice for future business-tech leaders.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024, Rank #11 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India, Top Private B-School by BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Contact

Swathi Arora,

Email: swathi.arora@woxsen.edu.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695092/Woxsen_University_BusinessBecause_GMAC.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)