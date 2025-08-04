Wurfel makes history! Becomes the first Indian Modular Kitchen Brand to win the DNA Paris Design Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 4: Wurfel, India's premier luxury modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, has earned international acclaim by winning the DNA Paris Design Awards 2025 in the Product Design - Design for People category. This recognition is for its exceptional creation - the Katha Kitchen Series, a testament to Wurfel's unwavering commitment to human-centric design that transcends aesthetics to touch emotion and identity.

A Dream Designed in India, Celebrated Globally

Founded in 2015, Wurfel entered the Indian market with a vision to redefine modular kitchens and interior solutions with design excellence, superior quality, and unmatched customer service. Over the years, it has not only led the Indian market but also aimed to put Indian design on the global stage.

This global honour from DNA Paris signifies more than just a design win. It affirms Wurfel's philosophy of combining storytelling, craftsmanship, and design with purpose. It places Wurfel among the world's leading innovators, shaping the future of design.

About DNA Paris Design Awards

The DNA Paris Design Awards is a prestigious platform celebrating excellence in architecture, interiors, landscape, graphics, and product design. Winners are chosen for pushing boundaries, blending innovation, function, and emotion to improve lives.

To be honoured by DNA Paris is to be recognized among the world's most visionary brands, who design with purpose.

Katha Kitchen: A Living Memoir

Inspired by the word Katha, meaning 'story' in many Indian languages, this kitchen series is one of Wurfel's most emotionally evocative creations. More than a functional space, the Katha Kitchen is a narrative brought to life, a bespoke canvas reflecting the homeowner's memories, rituals, and aspirations.

Designed to be an extension of one's personality, Katha blends architecture with autobiography. Its elegance lies in its ability to hold meaning, making every element personal and powerful. The Katha series is where storytelling meets timeless design, winning hearts and awards alike.

What Sets Wurfel Apart?

Wurfel's growing acclaim stems not only from its striking aesthetics but also from the depth of craftsmanship and the seamless service woven into every creation.

1. European Craftsmanship, Indian Sensibilities

Wurfel sources its materials and hardware from Europe's top manufacturers, while adapting its designs to suit the demands of Indian homes and cooking styles -- combining international quality with local practicality.

2. Lifetime Warranty

Reinforcing their trust in product longevity, Wurfel offers a lifetime warranty on its kitchens -- a rare commitment in the segment, offering customers confidence and peace of mind.

3. Customisation & Space Efficiency

From compact apartments to large villas, Wurfel's modular solutions maximise space without compromising on style, delivering tailor-made designs for every customer.

4. Diverse Finishes & Personalisation

With a wide palette of finishes, colours, and textures, Wurfel allows homeowners to personalise their kitchens and wardrobes down to the last detail.

5. Exceptional Service

The Wurfel experience extends beyond the showroom. Thanks to a well-trained installation and after-sales team that ensures a smooth and satisfactory journey for every client.

6. Transparent & Responsible

Wurfel takes pride in its transparent practices and responsible sourcing, ensuring that what looks beautiful on the outside is equally strong and sustainable at its core.

7. Design-Led Innovation

Innovation is continuous at Wurfel. From mechanisms to materials, the brand is always improving to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of its customers.

A Global Milestone, Rooted in Indian Values

Winning the DNA Paris Design Awards 2025 marks a milestone in Wurfel's journey -- not just as a brand, but as a design ambassador for India.

"This recognition for the Katha kitchen reinforces our belief that exceptional design is personal," said a Wurfel spokesperson. "We are proud to bring Indian storytelling into the global design dialogue."

By presenting authentic Indian narratives through a global design lens, Wurfel positions itself among elite design houses that shape meaningful and impactful living experiences worldwide.

Looking Ahead: Designing with Soul

For Wurfel, this award is not the destination, but the start of a new, more meaningful journey. The brand remains committed to designing not just beautiful kitchens, but spaces that are emotionally intelligent, functional, and built to last.

As homes in India continue to evolve, Wurfel's role is to shape them; not through fleeting trends, but through timeless, soul-stirring design.

About Wurfel

Wurfel is India's most awarded luxury modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, known for its precision-engineered European standards, customer-first approach, and design-led thinking. The brand has a growing national footprint and continues to set benchmarks in quality, finish, and service.

Learn more at: www.wurfel.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)