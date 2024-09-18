WWF-India and Indian Principals' Network (IPN) Foundation to Foster a Nationwide Community of Planet Champions

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 18: WWF-India has announced an exciting new partnership with the Indian Principals' Network (IPN) Foundation to advance environmental education and conservation initiatives nationwide. This collaboration is set to amplify the efforts to cultivate a robust community of planet champions by engaging students, educators, and citizens through innovative educational programmes and capacity-building activities. India's commitment to environmental sustainability is evidenced by its pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and develop new National Biodiversity Targets. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also underscores the importance of integrating environmental education into curricula. In alignment with these national priorities, the partnership between WWF-India and IPN aims to leverage a holistic approach to environmental education, encompassing interdisciplinary learning, outdoor education, and community engagement.

I see a great opportunity for schools and students in this meaningful collaboration between IPN and WWF. With its network across India, IPN will create pathways for schools to work towards protection of wildlife. This potential of the largest pool of school communities supporting WWF is a contribution towards sustainable environment, thanks to IPN & WWF.

Dr Seetha Murty
Director Education
Silver Oaks International Schools
Hyderabad & Visakhapatnam

Dr Seetha Murty

Director Education

Silver Oaks International Schools

Hyderabad & Visakhapatnam

Ajay Singh,

Principal, The Scindia School, Gwalior(M.P)

The Indian Principals' Network (IPN) Foundation will play a crucial role in connecting with students and educators nationwide, supporting WWF-India's goal of creating a sustainable planet through comprehensive environmental education. In 2024, WWF-India's Educators' Conclave will be hosted in collaboration with IPN to develop actionable agendas for integrating environmental education into school curricula. The conclave will extend its reach to Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Guwahati this year. This effort aims to empower educators to foster a generation capable of driving significant conservation outcomes.

"Nature loss and climate change have a domino effect that impacts everyone," said Ms. Neha Raghav, Director-Environment Education at WWF-India. "Creating meaningful change for a sustainable future requires collective action. We are thrilled to partner with the Indian Principals' Network Foundation to build a nationwide community of planet champions who can advocate for conservation, mobilize communities, and drive policy change."

This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards achieving key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promoting environmental stewardship across India. Through joint efforts, WWF-India and IPN Foundation are poised to make a substantial impact on conservation and sustainability.

Sharing his view on the Partnership Mr. Gaurava Yadav, Founder & Chairman, IPN FOUNDATION said "We at IPN are keenly looking forward to contributing to the thoughtful endeavors of WWF-India, by supporting their various initiatives for schools spread across the Indian subcontinent. We at IPN strongly believe in Schools being the cornerstone to inculcating best practices for our future generation to be taking ownership of. And, with the advocacy and expertise of WWF-India schools will move in the right direction.

WWF-India

WWF-India is committed to creating and demonstrating practical solutions that help conserve India's ecosystems and rich biodiversity. With a conservation journey spanning over 50 years, WWF-India works towards finding science-based and sustainable solutions. Our holistic and integrated approach assists in addressing challenges at the interface of development and conservation. WWF-India is part of the WWF network, with offices in over 100 countries. We work in different geographical regions pan-India through state and field offices. The uniqueness lies in the interconnectedness of our work and its impact across thematic areas- including conservation of key wildlife species, management of their habitats, rivers and wetlands, climate change adaptation, driving sustainable solutions for business and agriculture, and empowering local communities as conservation stewards. WWF-India also works to combat illegal wildlife trade and bring environmental education to students through outreach and awareness campaigns.

IPN FORUM

Founded in 2016, the Indian Principals Network (IPN FORUM) Foundation is committed to addressing the upskilling and training needs of school principals, teachers, and students across India. The foundation has collaborated with over 12,000 schools, 500,000 teachers, and 1 million students, providing essential support and resources to enhance their educational experience and professional growth. IPN FORUM continues to engage in strategic partnerships and initiatives, fostering an environment of continuous learning and development to empower the next generation of educators and learners.

