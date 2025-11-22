XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts Ensemble Valhalla 2025: A Power-Packed Celebration of Culture, Sports & Management Excellence

VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 22: XLRI Jamshedpur, India's oldest and one of its most prestigious business schools, successfully concluded the 26th edition of Ensemble Valhalla, its flagship cultural, sports and management festival, held from 15-17 November 2025. Upholding XLRI's 76-year legacy of excellence, leadership and vibrant campus life, this year's theme "Crescendo of Dreams" unfolded across three days of high-spirited competition, creativity and camaraderie.

The fest witnessed an impressive footfall with 849 contingents from leading institutions including IIM Ranchi, IIFT Kolkata, XIMB, XIM University, XISS, BIT Sindri, BIT Mesra and AIM Kolkata, making it one of the most diverse and energetic editions to date.

Highlights Across Three Days

Day 1: Culture, Competition & High-Energy Performances

The festival opened with vibrant events such as Nukkad Natak, Natyanjali and Aakarshan, setting the cultural tone. Management flagships: The Next Gen Leader, Circus Maximus, Strategikon, War of Wits, Helios and Tech Tack kicked off simultaneously.

Sports fixtures in Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Carrom, Chess and Cricket brought early morning momentum.

The evening witnessed a laughter-filled performance by Kaustubh Agarwal, followed by XLRI's home band Bodhi Tree, and a pulsating Red Bull DJ Night on the JLT Lawn.

Day 2: Power-Packed Artistic & Sporting Prowess

Cultural favourite Machaayenge, judged by Kalyan Bhowmick and Mistu Mukherjee, captivated audiences.

Sports events expanded with Futsal, Frisbee, Pool, Powerlifting, Tennis, Throwball, Table Tennis and Volleyball, drawing competitive teams from across campuses.

The evening crescendo featured a soulful performance by Devenderpal Singh, followed by an electrifying DJ act by Lost Stories, keeping the Tata Auditorium roaring late into the night.

Day 3: Finals, Victories & a Grand Musical Finale

The final day hosted Raagalya, along with culmination rounds of sports across categories.

XLRI emerged as the overall sports champion with 26 points, followed by IIM Ranchi (18 points) and XIMB (14 points). Several institutes including AIM, IIFT Kolkata and XIM University secured podium finishes.

The festival drew to a spectacular close with a high-octane performance by Bollywood icon Sunidhi Chauhan, whose concert lit up the XLRI Football Ground and delivered the perfect finale to Ensemble Valhalla 2025. Around 9000 music lovers danced to the tune of Sunidhi at her electrifying performance.

Convenors' Note

Yashvir Brar and Dhruvi Nagpal, Convenors from the PGDBM 2024-26 batch, shared:

"Ensemble Valhalla 2025 was more than a fest - it was a celebration of passion, grit and the spirit of XLRI. This year, we didn't just host events an artists; we created moments that will stay with us long after the lights went out. We had a dream of making this fest one of the biggest in India and we are very close to achieving that."

A Legacy Continued

With its seamless blend of culture, sports and management prowess, Ensemble Valhalla 2025 reaffirmed XLRI's standing as a pioneer in holistic education, shaping leaders who embody excellence, integrity and the spirit of "For the Greater Good"

