Xpertnest's $1 Million Investment Fuels BharatEarns' Growth in India's Financial Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 21: Odisha-origin entrepreneur Arun Kar, now a British innovator, has achieved global recognition for his company Xpertnest. Known for sustainability and technology solutions, Xpertnest recently raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round and injected the first tranche into BharatEarns, India's pioneering embedded finance platform. Arun Kar's focus on creating impactful solutions has made BharatEarns a prime beneficiary of this investment.

BharatEarns, co-founded by Rinki Singh and Khwaab Bansal, is revolutionising financial services in India. With 70+ financial partners and 40+ financial products, the platform offers seamless integration of credit, insurance, and investments. This innovative approach enables businesses to embed financial services effortlessly into their operations, unlocking growth opportunities.

BharatEarns has partnered with Tier 1 banks and leading B2B platforms, ensuring access to financial products like loans, credit cards, and insurance. Their proprietary technology, Evoluto, provides compliance and scalability, allowing businesses to expand into new markets. These collaborations help BharatEarns empower startups and SMEs across India.

With BharatEarns, businesses can boost profitability by introducing financial products to their customers. Fully compliant solutions reduce operational costs and enable accessibility to underserved markets. By simplifying financial integration, BharatEarns is fostering inclusivity and enabling businesses to grow in a competitive landscape.

Rinki Singh, Co-Founder of BharatEarns, believes that their platform strengthens businesses through financial inclusivity. Her partner, Khwaab Bansal, envisions a future where finance is embedded in every industry, driving growth and innovation. Together, they are building a robust ecosystem that benefits both businesses and their customers.

Xpertnest isn't just about technology; it actively supports ESG-focused initiatives. By investing in renewable energy, green mobility, and platforms like BharatEarns, Xpertnest is promoting sustainability and inclusivity. CEO Arun Kar emphasises the role of technology in solving real-world challenges, making Xpertnest a driving force for positive change.

Xpertnest has made significant contributions across various sectors, demonstrating its expertise beyond finance. In the telecom industry, the company has formed strategic partnerships with British Telecom and Openreach. It plays a important role in advancing telecommunications. The company is also at the forefront of smart city initiatives, spearheading the development of secure private 5G networks across the UK. Xpertnest's corporate alliances with BIG4 firms and utility companies further showcase its collaborative approach to innovation. Additionally, it delivers tailored software solutions for UK councils and law enforcement, addressing unique public sector challenges. These initiatives reflect Xpertnest's commitment to driving technological advancements across industries, fostering connectivity, efficiency, and growth.

Each sector demonstrates Xpertnest's ability to create meaningful solutions for diverse challenges.

With over 50 million customers impacted so far, BharatEarns is set for exponential growth. This funding round will strengthen its technology, expand its market reach, and forge new partnerships, cementing its position as a leader in embedded finance.

"At Xpertnest, we believe in harnessing technology to create meaningful, real-world impact," said Arun Kar, CEO of Xpertnest. "BharatEarns represents our vision for scalable and sustainable innovation. This partnership will empower businesses to thrive and contribute to a more inclusive financial ecosystem."

"This investment marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize financial services," said Rinki Singh and Khwaab Bansal, Co-Founders of BharatEarns. "With Xpertnest's support, we are building the foundation for a future where embedded finance becomes an integral part of every business operation."

