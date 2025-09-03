Zaggle Partners with Standard Chartered Bank to Redefine Corporate Spend Management with its Prepaid Card Solutions

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), India's leading spend management company announced a partnership with Standard Chartered Bank. Under the partnership, Zaggle will introduce its innovative prepaid card solutions designed to help Standard Chartered's corporate customers to seamlessly manage expenses and enhance control over corporate spending and therefore offer greater convenience to their employees. The prepaid card offering will cater to corporates looking for a secure, controlled and easily trackable way to manage employee expenses, travel allowances and vendor payments.

The partnership echoes a growing trend where FinTech innovators and Global Banking leaders join hands to create tech-driven, future-ready financial ecosystems. With India's rapidly digitizing economy, prepaid card is set to become a critical tool for CFOs and finance teams to drive efficiency, accountability and agility in their respective organizations.

This partnership will empower Zaggle and SCB customers to transform the way they manage business expenses. By integrating advanced prepaid card technology, corporates can gain real- time visibility into spending, set dynamic controls and simplify reconciliation processes. The solution not only enhances financial oversight and operational efficiency but also provides employees with secure, flexible payment options, delivering greater convenience.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman of Zaggle, said, "At Zaggle, we are commited to reshaping the way businesses manage their expenses. Partnering with Standard Chartered Bank is a significant milestone that will enable us to deliver more value to our clients by offering integrated, intelligent and scalable spend solutions."

"We are excited to partner with Zaggle to offer innovative prepaid card solutions," said Sachit Sahni, Head Transaction Banking, India and South Asia from Standard Chartered Bank. "This will provide our corporate customers yet another tool to manage their payables through a cashless, seamless, secure and rewarding payment experience."

Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985 & NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, offering a differentiated value proposition with a diversified user base. Operating within the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle stands out as one of the few companies with a comprehensive range of financial technology products and services.

Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with 16 banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints.

As of June 30, 2025, Zaggle has issued over 50 million prepaid cards, serves more than 3,500 corporate enterprise clients, and supports a user base exceeding 3.39 million. With a robust corporate client base spanning various industries, including banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure, and automobiles, Zaggle is well-positioned as a leading player in the spend management sector.

For more information, please visit the company website www.zaggle.in or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zaggleapp

Standard Chartered has been operating in India with a continuous presence of over 165 years making it one of the oldest foreign banks in the country. The Bank has a network of 100 branches across 42 cities. Key business segments include Corporate and Investment Banking and Wealth and Retail Banking. For more information, visit www.sc.com/in

Globally, we are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

