Zed Black Agarbatti Unveils Must-Have Fragrance Essentials for this Festive Season

VMPL Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 8: As the vibrant celebrations of Navratri commence, Zed Black, one of the top three largest incense stick manufacturers, exporters, and retailers in the country, unveils its latest range of fragrance offerings designed to elevate the festive spirit in Indian homes. Known for its unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, Zed Black introduces natural, premium, and eco-friendly products that cater to the growing consumer demand. From herbal Sambrani Dhoop cups to charcoal-free bambooless incense sticks in premium fragrances like kaccha bela, camphor & more, the brand has curated a collection of spiritual must-haves, ensuring that households can create a serene and divine atmosphere throughout this festive season.

A Must-Have Festive Essentials and New Product Launches

The festive lineup includes the Zed Black 3-in-1 Sambrani Cups, a charcoal-free product made from natural ingredients, packaged in reusable jars for added convenience. Perfect for daily rituals and home purification, these Sambrani cups in three fragrances Guggal, Natural & Dashang have quickly become a customer favourite.

The Zed Black Luxe Bambooless Stick range has expanded with premium variants such as Camphor, Guggal, and Kaccha Bela, offering distinct, natural fragrances. Camphor's purifying aroma, Guggal's soothing scent, and Kaccha Bela's floral fragrance add a new dimension to home spirituality.

In addition, Zed Black has launched the Kesar 3-in-1 Incense Sticks, an exquisite blend of Kesar Kasturi, Kesar Rose, and Kesar Chandan. These sticks, crafted from natural ingredients, provide a mesmerizing aroma perfect for creating a calm and spiritual environment during Navratri and Diwali.

Another key introduction is the White Series, a collection of charcoal-free incense sticks available in traditional fragrances like Rose, Mogra, Sandalwood, and Champa variants. These sticks are packaged in convenient zipper pouches with handles, making them easy to carry and store. Catering to the trend of bigger pack sizes, Zed Black has also launched Pure Bliss, a 400-gram incense pack, providing customers with value and convenience during the festive season.

Decoding Fragrance Trends

"A key trend observed in recent years is the growing preference for natural and herbal incense products, with Sambrani cups and camphor-based offerings gaining immense popularity. We have responded to this shift by expanding our camphor range, from incense sticks to dhoop sticks and Sambrani cups, ensuring a complete camphor experience. Additionally, Kesar incense sticks are projected to become a significant trend, with its warm and rich aroma resonating well with consumers looking for a luxurious spiritual experience", shares Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH).

Zed Black continues to lead the market by providing products that meet consumer demands, from natural and herbal ingredients to larger, more cost-effective packaging with reusable zipper pouches. "Other than cost-effective larger pack sizes, one more key trend that we have observed is the demand for readymade ghee diyabatti. We have an extensive range of pooja samagri or prayer essentials range that includes Samarpan Chandan Tika, Samarpan Ghee Diyabatti, Samarpan Pooja Oil and Samarpan Camphor & Bhimseni Camphor in 20 + variants", he further adds.

The hallmark of Zed Black's success lies in its commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices by becoming the world's largest solar-powered raw agarbatti production facility. The company has successfully scaled its production capacity to an astounding 3.5 crore incense sticks per day, positioning itself as a major player in the global market. Ace Indian Cricketer, MS Dhoni, and Bollywood Actor, Hrithik Roshan, are the Brand Ambassadors of Zed Black.

"This season, Zed Black is targeting 15-18% year-on-year growth, driven by new product introductions and expanded manufacturing capacity at our Kshipra unit in Indore, which has grown from 1.9 lakh to 3.5 lakh square feet. Additionally, we've seen a 70% year-on-year increase in e-commerce growth and improved modern trade visibility," adds Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH).

At the core of MDPH is a dedicated team of over 4,000 employees, with women comprising of 80% of this workforce and participating in every stage of production, from crafting fragrances to packaging. MDPH with its premiere brand Zed Black processes over 3 crore incense sticks every day at its 9,40,000 sq. ft manufacturing space in Madhya Pradesh, comprising of five factories.

MDPH boasts a diverse portfolio of over 1,200 products, reaching over 40+ countries across six continents. Daily, 15 lakh packs of Zed Black incense sticks are sold, available through major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as the brand's online store at https://www.zedblack.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)