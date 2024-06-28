ZEISS Group in India Promotes Eye Health During Cataract Awareness Month

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28: The number of cataract patients in India has been steadily increasing, driven by the country's aging population and the high prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. According to recent studies, over 12 million individuals in India are affected by cataracts, and this number is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. The growing prevalence of cataracts is not only a major public health concern but also poses a significant economic burden due to the costs associated with treatment and loss of productivity.

This surge in cataract cases underscores the urgent need for comprehensive eye care services and public health interventions. Despite advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques, access to quality cataract treatment remains uneven, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Efforts to address this challenge include increasing public awareness about cataracts, enhancing the availability of diagnostic and surgical facilities, and training more ophthalmologists to meet the rising demand for eye care services. Addressing these issues is critical to preventing vision impairment and ensuring a better quality of life for millions of individuals across India.

ZEISS Group in India is proud to be at the forefront of revolutionizing cataract treatment with its innovative ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow during ongoing Cataract Awareness Month.

The ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow is an integrated solution designed to optimize every stage of the cataract surgery process. From pre-operative diagnostics to post-operative care, ZEISS provides a comprehensive suite of tools and technologies that enhance the precision, safety, and efficiency of cataract surgeries.

Key Components of the ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow include:

Pre-operative Diagnostics: Accurate diagnosis and planning are critical for successful cataract surgery. ZEISS offers advanced diagnostic devices, such as the ZEISS IOLMaster® and the ZEISS CIRRUS® HD-OCT, which provide detailed measurements and imaging of the eye. These tools help ophthalmologists determine the appropriate intraocular lens (IOL) and create a personalized treatment plan.

Surgical Planning and Guidance: The ZEISS CALLISTO eye® and ZEISS FORUM® provide digital integration and planning capabilities, allowing surgeons to visualize and plan the procedure with high precision. The digital markers and overlays assist in accurate IOL positioning and astigmatism management, ensuring optimal surgical outcomes.

Intraoperative Visualization and Assistance: The ZEISS ARTEVO 800 and ZEISS OPMI LUMERA® surgical microscopes deliver exceptional clarity and depth perception, enabling surgeons to perform delicate procedures with confidence. Additionally, the ZEISS CALLISTO eye® system provides real-time data and visual guidance during surgery, enhancing precision and reducing the risk of complications.

Advanced Intraocular Lenses (IOLs): ZEISS offers a range of premium IOLs, including the ZEISS AT LISA tri, ZEISS AT LARA®, and ZEISS AT TORBI®, designed to meet the diverse needs of patients. These lenses provide excellent visual outcomes, including improved near, intermediate, and distance vision, and are available in Toric versions to correct astigmatism.

Post-operative Care: ZEISS FORUM® and the ZEISS EQ Mobile® app facilitate seamless post-operative monitoring and data management. These tools allow ophthalmologists to track patient progress, manage outcomes, and ensure that any issues are promptly addressed.

ZEISS Group remains committed to spreading awareness about the impact of cataracts and the importance of early diagnosis and advanced treatment options. It is imperative for stakeholders, including healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities, to collaborate in addressing this growing health concern. By leveraging innovative solutions like the ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow and prioritizing comprehensive eye care, we can significantly reduce the burden of cataracts, enhance the quality of life for affected individuals, and ensure a brighter, clearer future for millions across the nation.

For any further media queries, please contact:

Kajal Kamal | +91 9582870715 | kajal.kamal@zeiss.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)