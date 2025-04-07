ZEISS inaugurates India's sixth state-of-the-art Quality Excellence Center in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 7: ZEISS, a leading provider of measurement solutions, has inaugurated of its first Quality Excellence Center (QEC) in Gujarat, making it the sixth QEC in India. This strategic expansion underscores ZEISS's commitment to India's rapidly growing manufacturing sector by providing cutting-edge quality assurance solutions and technical expertise closer to key industrial hubs.

Gujarat, known for its strong industrial ecosystem, has emerged as a major center for manufacturing, automotive, electric vehicle, medical and engineering industries. With the rise of the 'Make in India' initiative and increasing demand for high-precision manufacturing, the new ZEISS Quality Excellence Center will serve as a crucial enabler for businesses looking to achieve world-class quality standards.

Mr. Aveen Padmaprabha, Head - Industrial Quality Solutions at ZEISS India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Inauguration of ZEISS Quality Excellence Center in Ahmedabad aligns with India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. This will be our sixth QEC and by establishing a dedicated Center in this region, we aim to support industries with advanced metrology solutions, application engineering expertise, and hands-on customer training, ensuring that manufacturers can enhance their quality control processes and drive greater efficiency."

"Every measurement and analysis conducted here will have a far-reaching impact across industries such as Automotive, Medical, Electronics, and Electric Vehicles (EV). We aim to pursue excellence at every level for our customers, from the smallest detail to their most ambitious goal." Aveen Padmaprabha further added.

The newly inaugurated center is equipped with ZEISS's latest coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), optical 3D scanners, and surface measurement systems. It will provide comprehensive services including product demonstrations, training sessions, application support, and consultation to help manufacturers optimize their inspection workflows and maintain the highest quality standards.

The Quality Excellence Center is part of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions' broader strategy to further expand its services across India, ensuring customers have easier access to state-of-the-art metrology technology and expertise. This expansion follows the successful establishment of similar centers in other key industrial locations, reinforcing ZEISS's position as a trusted partner in industrial quality assurance.

With this move, ZEISS India's Industrial Quality Solutions division will continue to empower manufacturers in Gujarat and across India with precision measurement solutions that drive innovation, reliability, and efficiency in mass production.

Technology and Services available at the latest Quality Excellence Center include:

* Dimensional measurement and inspection

* Surface and form measurement

* Material analysis

* Reverse engineering

* Training and support

About ZEISS Group:

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 10.9 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets.

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development - this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 46,485 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 30 September 2023). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

