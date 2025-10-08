Zenith Leisure partners with Pismo to launch Multi-Currency Visa Prepaid Forex Card with On the Move and DIY features

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Zenith Leisure Holidays Ltd., a leading provider of Travel and Foreign exchange services since 1997, announces its collaboration with Pismo, a next-generation cloud-native banking and payments platform, to launch its own Visa prepaid Forex card. This strategic initiative aligns with Zenith's vision to enhance travelers' financial convenience by leveraging its strong presence in India's travel and forex industry.

Harendra Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer at Zenith Forex says, "Pismo's cloud-native, API-driven platform enables Zenith Forex to deliver a scalable, secure, and feature-rich card program. With real-time transaction processing, flexible wallet management, and robust compliance and fraud prevention capabilities, Pismo empowers Zenith Forex to offer a Forex product."

With a digital-first approach and a network of branches at key international airports, Zenith Forex is known for its highly compliance-driven and customer-centric operations.

"We are very excited to help Zenith Forex launch this new multi-currency card. And to engage with Visa offering a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way for travelers to manage foreign exchange", says Varun Dudeja, Head Business Development, APAC at Pismo.

The new Visa prepaid Forex card will feature key benefits, including multi-currency support, global acceptance, and enhanced security with concierge services. We will gradually launch the Enterprise and Student Forex Card, offering on-the-move usage and convenience.

Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager, India Visa, said, "We are excited to partner with Zenith Leisure to enhance the payment experience for Indians traveling overseas. This card offers a secure and convenient way to pay, backed by the global acceptance of the Visa network."

The card is designed for leisure travelers booking international holidays through Zenith, corporate and MICE groups seeking simplified expense management, students studying abroad with parental load and monitoring features, and frequent travelers looking for a safer alternative to cash.

