Zoomcar Calls for Experience-Led EV Adoption as India Prepares for a Breakthrough Year in 2026

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, today released its EV Experience Insight Report, arguing that India's EV adoption challenge is less about intent--and more about first-hand experience.

* Self-drive rentals can bridge the 'EV Experience Gap', accelerating nationwide adoption.

While policy momentum is building, electric cars remain ~2% of new passenger vehicle sales in India. The report highlights three persistent adoption blockers: charging access friction, battery health concerns, and low real-world familiarity. Zoomcar believes that short, real-life EV trials--beyond showroom test drives--can meaningfully reduce hesitation as the ecosystem matures.

Pilot Takeaways: Zoomcar's EV pilots across select metros showed strong renter interest, with EVs performing best in urban mobility, airport runs, and short-distance trips. The pilots also surfaced recurring constraints, including charging anxiety on longer routes, uneven fast-charger availability across highways/tourist corridors, limited home-charging access for apartment-dwelling hosts, and higher downtime driven by charging cycles.

2026 Outlook: With the next phase of EV policy support under discussion, continued expansion of charging infrastructure, and growing private network coverage, Zoomcar sees 2026 as a practical window to scale EV access through its marketplace. The company plans to work with OEMs, charging partners, and policy stakeholders to build a structured EV experience program--enabling more consumers to live with an EV before buying one.

Deepankar Tiwari, CEO, Zoomcar, said, "India doesn't have a demand problem -- it has an experience gap. Giving people access to EVs for just 2-3 days can accelerate adoption more effectively than any marketing campaign. As India scales toward its 2030 EV goals, experience-led mobility will be the foundation."

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive carsharing. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

