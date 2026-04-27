5 Questions Everyone Asks About Term Insurance (But Is Afraid to Search)

Let’s be honest for a second. Buying insurance feels like the ultimate "adulting" final boss. It’s intimidating, it’s wrapped in layers of confusing jargon like "sum assured" or "solvency ratio," and it forces you to sit down and think about the exact scenarios we usually spend our 20s and 30s avoiding.

When you start browsing term insurance , it is completely normal to have questions that feel a bit taboo. Maybe you think they’re "stupid" or you’re worried that even searching for them might somehow flag you to an insurance company.

Consider this your safe space. There is no judgment here and definitely no jargon. Just the straight-up clarity you need to protect your future without the 3 a.m. anxiety.

1. The elephant in the room: What actually happens in the case of suicide?

It’s a heavy question, and one people are often terrified to bring up with an advisor. But it’s a standard, regulated part of every single policy. According to IRDAI rules, suicide is covered once the policy has been active for at least 12 months.

If it happens within that first year, the company generally returns about 80% of the premiums you’ve paid. After that one-year mark, the full life cover is paid out to your family. It is a safety net designed to protect your loved ones during their most difficult moments, plain and simple.

2. "I'm a social smoker. If I don't mention it, will they really find out?"

This is arguably the biggest reason claims get rejected in India. A lot of us think, "I only smoke when I’m out with friends on the weekend," so we check the "Non-Smoker" box to save some money on premiums.

But here is the reality. Insurers define a "smoker" as anyone who has used nicotine in any form whether that's a cigarette, a patch, or even a hukkah within the last few years. If a claim is made later and a medical history check reveals nicotine use, the company has every right to reject the claim. It is always better to pay a slightly higher premium for a policy that is guaranteed to work than to pay for a "cheap" policy that fails when your family needs it most.

3. "What if the insurance company goes bust in 20 years?"

This is a very valid fear. You’re planning for a future that is decades away. What if the company isn't even around then?

In India, insurance is one of the most strictly watched industries. Every company must maintain a "Solvency Ratio" of at least 150%. This essentially means they have to keep 1.5 times the money they actually owe in claims. If a company does run into trouble, the regulator usually steps in to transfer your policy to a stronger, healthier insurer. Your protection doesn't just evaporate into thin air.

4. "Are these 'riders' just a fancy way to upsell me?"

Think of riders as the "add-ons" that customize your plan. While the basic term insurance plans give you the foundation the life cover riders fill in the gaps for the things that happen while you’re still here.

The most important one to look at is the "Waiver of Premium." If you were to become disabled and lose your ability to earn, the insurer takes over and pays all your future premiums for you. It keeps your cover active even when you can't pay for it.

5. "Can the company reject my claim because of a tiny mistake I made years ago?"

There is a massive legal protection you should know about called Section 45 of the Insurance Act.

Once your policy has been active for three years, the insurance company is legally barred from questioning or rejecting your claim based on old mistakes or misstatements. After that three-year window, your claim is almost entirely "un-rejectable." This is the "Gold Shield" for policyholders and a huge reason to be honest from day one.

The Bottom Line

Insurance isn't really about the math or the jargon. It’s about the people you love. Whether you choose the pure protection of term insurance or the growth potential of ULIP plans, the most important thing is to just get started.

Don't let the fear of asking "taboo" questions keep you from being the person who has their life together. The only question that truly matters is the one you didn't ask before it was too late.

Buy Kotak Term Insurance - 1Cr cover at just 15/day with a 7.5% discount. Get tax benefits, critical illness cover, and Return of Premium options. Secure your family today!