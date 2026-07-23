6th Edition of Most Preferred Workplace sees talent leaders champion the Future of Work

Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the 6th Edition of Most Preferred Workplace 2026–2027 at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, bringing together some of India's most respected HR leaders, business executives and industry visionaries to deliberate on the future of people, culture, and leadership.

Held under the theme "The Human Dividend: Capitalizing on Culture," the evening celebrated organizations that are redefining work space excellence while creating a platform for meaningful conversations around employee experience, reskilling, and building future-ready organizations.

The event commenced with the Welcome Address by Sharad Gupta, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Team Marksmen Network, who highlighted the growing importance of human-centric leadership in shaping sustainable business success.

The evening opened with an engaging fireside conversation titled "The Belonging Alpha: Beyond the Policy," moderated by Karan Karayi, Editor-in-Chief, Team Marksmen Network. The session featured:

Dr. Raju Mistry, Founder, Aarunyam Behavioural Specialists LLP and Former President & Global Chief People Officer, Cipla, Grasim & Jubilant Bhartia Group

Founder, Aarunyam Behavioural Specialists LLP and Former President & Global Chief People Officer, Cipla, Grasim & Jubilant Bhartia Group Amit Chincholikar, Group President – Human Resources, Hinduja Group

The discussion explored how organizations can move beyond traditional engagement initiatives to foster genuine belonging, psychological safety, trust, and purpose-driven office cultures. The speakers emphasized that belonging is more than just an HR initiative, and becomes a responsibility that directly influences innovation, employee commitment, and long-term organizational performance.

The forum continued with the panel discussion, "The Skills Clock: Reskilling at the Speed of Business," moderated by Karan Karayi, Editor-in-Chief, Team Marksmen Network

The distinguished panel featured:

Natasha Tiwary, Director Human Resources, AbbVie India

Loly Vadassery, CHRO, Datamatics Business Solutions

Mohit Kumar, President HR & Head – Learning, Talent & Organization Effectiveness, Hindalco Industries Limited

Megha Goel, CHRO, Godrej Properties

The discussion examined how organizations can build resilient talent ecosystems amid rapid technological disruption and evolving workforce expectations. Panellists highlighted the importance of continuous learning, internal talent mobility, human-centric digital transformation, and cognitive diversity as strategic enablers for sustaining competitive advantage.

Adding an experiential dimension to the evening was "The Leadership Checkpoint," led by Sonal Gadhvi and BBhuvaneshwarii, Directors & Co-Founders, nyou. The immersive leadership experience encouraged participants to reflect on perception, decision-making, and the behavioural patterns that shape effective leadership in today's dynamic workplace environment.

The evening concluded with the Most Preferred Workplace 2026–2027 Felicitation Ceremony, recognizing organizations that have demonstrated excellence in building inclusive, innovative, employee-centric, and high-performance office cultures. The celebration continued with a networking dinner, providing senior leaders an opportunity to exchange ideas and strengthen industry collaborations.

Most Preferred Workplace 2026–2027 honoured the following organizations for their excellence in workplace culture, people practices, leadership, and organizational development, those included:

ABB India Limited

AbbVie

Amway Enterprises Pvt. Limited.

Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Central Bank of India

CMR Green Technologies

Consero Global

Cyble Inc.

Hexaware Technologies

Hinduja Group

IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company

Intas Pharmaceuticals

KYOCERA Document Solutions Private Limited

Lohia Corp

LTM Limited

Lumax Group

Lumina Datamatics Ltd.

Marico

Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

NRB Bearings Ltd.

NTPC Limited

Persistent Systems

Prism Johnson Ltd.

RSI

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Suzuki R&D Center

TAVANT

The New India Assurance Company Ltd.

UFlex Limited

Unison Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd.

VA TECH WABAG LIMITED

VFS Global

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

WTW India Global Delivery Center

Yubi

These organizations were recognised for fostering offices that prioritize employee well-being, leadership excellence, continuous learning, diversity, inclusion, innovation, and sustainable people practices, reinforcing the role of organizational culture as a key driver of long-term business success.

Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-founder and CEO of Team Marksmen Network, said, "For any organisation, its most valuable asset isn't its technology, products, or market share—it's people. Creating a preferred and inclusive work space isn't just about attracting talent; it's about unleashing human potential. Most Preferred Workplace 2026-27 recognises those building a work environment where diversity is celebrated, where every voice is heard, and where personal growth is intertwined with company success.

This isn't just about feel-good policies; it's a strategic imperative. When people feel valued and see a path to realizing their aspirations, they innovate, collaborate, and drive our companies forward. By fostering a culture of belonging and continuous learning, they're not just building preferred workplaces—they're cultivating the ideas and leadership that will define our collective futures."

To know more about this unique initiative, write to us at contact@teammarksmen.com.