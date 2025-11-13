Accountably Launches to Fix Offshore Delivery Failures for U.S. Accounting Firms

Accountably is a delivery first offshore partner for the U.S. CPA, EA, and accounting firms that want predictable capacity across accounting, U.S. taxation, advisory enablement, and audit support.

The operating model centers on SOP driven execution, review ready workpapers, multi layer reviews, visible status, and turnaround SLAs, so partners spend less time in review and more time on clients and growth.

Security and compliance include SOC 2 aligned controls, role based access, secure VPN, zero local storage, audit logs, and NDA backed confidentiality, aligned to U.S. client data integrity standards.

Services span U.S. accounting execution, U.S. tax preparation for 1040, 1120, 1120S, 1065, 990, SALT and apportionment, CAS and controller support, plus audit PBC and testing support under your supervision.

“Firms tried outsourcing for capacity and ended up with cleanup work, rework loops, and deadline stress. The problem was never offshore. The problem was unstructured offshore. Delivery must be designed, not delegated,” said Jugal Thacker, CPA, CA, CEO of Accountably.

Accountably integrates inside your systems and follows your engagement standards, then runs delivery with a structure that protects quality and deadlines.

“Accountably is not another outsourcing vendor. It delivers human-led infrastructure, teams built on process, structure, and accountability,” said Tejas Lodaya, strategic capital partner.

This model was validated in real production before launch. Accountably operates as a U.S. led firm with India based delivery, giving you governance, scale, and continuity. Teams work in your approved stack, for example QuickBooks, Xero, UltraTax, CCH Axcess, ProConnect, Lacerte, Drake, Karbon, Canopy, TaxDome, Suralink, and JetPack, with collaboration in Microsoft Teams and secure, role based access.

“Outsourcing did not fail. Unstructured outsourcing failed. Offshore teams do not fail. Unmanaged offshore teams fail. Structure is the difference,” added Thacker.

If you are a Managing Partner, Tax Director, CAS leader, or Audit Manager, and your firm experiences peak season capacity spikes, review bottlenecks, workforce churn, or missed deadlines, Accountably is designed for your reality. You gain workload stability, predictable turnaround, documented processes, and review protection, so advisory and audit leadership can get back to strategy, not triage.

Every professional deployed by Accountably is trained on U.S. accounting workflows, IRS filing processes, and firm communication norms. Onboarding follows a 3 week delivery readiness framework that covers:

Your templates, naming logic, and documentation rules.

Review note etiquette, version control, and deadline accountability.

Security, including secure VPN, zero local storage, and role based access.

Tool proficiency inside your approved stack with practical test cases.

SOP Driven Execution Across Accounting, Tax, Advisory Enablement, And Audit Support

SOPs guide repeatable tasks for bookkeeping, month end close, reconciliations, AP, AR, fixed assets, and controller support.

U.S. tax SOPs cover 1040, 1120, 1120S, 1065, and 990 preparation, multi state apportionment, and SALT workflows, including workpaper tie outs and e file readiness.

Advisory enablement SOPs support monthly financial packages, cash flow schedules, KPI packs, and meeting prep, so your partners can move upstream into planning and CFO style conversations.

Audit support SOPs address PBC list assembly, workpaper preparation, sampling support, and basic testing under your supervision and methodology, while respecting independence and quality control.

Work moves preparer to senior to quality to final review, with internal checklists that confirm completeness before anything hits your queue. Each stage validates tie outs, naming logic, documentation links, and open items. The result is fewer revision cycles, less partner time in review, and more on time filings.

Compliance is built in

U.S. GAAP aligned accounting practices.

IRS and state tax standards for U.S. taxation only, including multi state considerations and documentation support.

Sales tax automation workflows and reconciliation support.

Documentation and audit readiness for engagement files.

Accountably offers flexible engagement models that grow with your firm, whether you need dedicated offshore talent for consistent, year-round capacity; white-label delivery teams to handle seasonal workloads with complete oversight; or Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) captive units for firms seeking long-term control and ownership of their offshore operations.

What Changes For Partners And Managers

Production stability , no more capacity panic every March and September.

, no more capacity panic every March and September. Delivery efficiency , faster senior and partner reviews with cleaner binders.

, faster senior and partner reviews with cleaner binders. Operational maturity , structure that survives turnover and vacations.

, structure that survives turnover and vacations. Review protection , smart workpapers that cut review time.

, smart workpapers that cut review time. Client trust , deadlines met, quality consistent, fewer surprises.

, deadlines met, quality consistent, fewer surprises. Margin durability , capacity at a cost point that preserves quality.

, capacity at a cost point that preserves quality. Growth freedom, leaders regain time for advisory and audit quality, not rework.