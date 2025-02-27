Adani Dharavi Project Phase 1 Begins, New Hope for Residents

The 3 billion USD Adani Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai which is led by the global business group, the Adani Group, is all set to begin the first phase on a 6.4-acre railway land parcel in Matunga West. This project spans 600 acres of land. It was started to rehabilitate a million residents who have been living under stressful conditions in the Dharavi slum area. The successful completion of the project is expected within the coming 7 years. This will bring about extraordinary infrastructural development in Mumbai.

The Adani Group Begins Work On Phase 1 Of The Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The ambitious project to transform the Dharavi has been started with the government issuing the commencement certificate. This has granted the Adani Group the approval to begin work on the railway land parcel. With this approval, the first phase of the Adani Dharavi rehabilitation project involving a million people will begin soon.

The company to undertake the project has been named Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) from Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL). This company will construct a modern housing complex for the railway employees and the first phase of rehabilitation for the Dharavi residents on the land parcel. The first phase will also have a component of commercial development for the other people of Dharavi.

The Various Proceedings Of The Project:

The Adani Group's entity holds 80% stakes in NMDPL and the Government of Maharashtra holds the remaining 20% stakes. The 6.4-acre plot is part of a 27.6-acre land parcel. This includes scrapyard land near the Mahim railway station. This was received from the railway authority in March. This land is a part of the 45-acre land which has been sought from the authority for the various proceedings of the project.

NMDPL has already paid INR 1,000 crore to the railways for the 45 acres and an additional INR 2,800 crores will also be paid after 17 years through minimum revenue sharing from the proceeds of the Adani Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project.

An Overview of The Adani Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project:

The Dharavi slum area accommodates over 85,000 residents. With a population density of 3,54,167 per square kilometre, it is one of the most overcrowded areas in Mumbai. In November 2022, Adani Properties, the real estate development company, emerged as the highest bidder to bag the rights to redevelop the slum. This was acquired with an INR 5,069 crore bid.

To kickstart the project, the Adani Group brought in an international city and infrastructure planning experts to reimagine one of the largest and most dynamic informal settlements in India. The company has also prepared a master plan for the same. NMDPL has also partnered with the US-based design farm Sasaki, UK-headquartered international consultancy firm, Buro Happold, and architect, Hafeez Contractor for this project. Both Buro Happold and Sasaki are renowned entities in the areas of infrastructure engineering and urban planning.

Transforming Lives and Infrastructure: A Ray of Home

For the residents of Dharavi, this redevelopment project represents a ray of hope after spending years in a substandard condition. Dharavi, which is home to thousands of residents, is one of the most overcrowded slum areas in the world. The poor infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, and limited access to basic services make residents’ lives quite challenging.

Dharavi residents are overwhelmed with this redevelopment project, which is poised to transform one of Asia’s largest slums into a modern urban space. Featuring new residential and commercial facilities, this initiative will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but will create a model for future large-scale rehabilitation and redevelopment efforts in India.

According to Rehana, a Dharavi resident, it is a new beginning for me and my family who have been living in poor conditions for decades. Now I can see a bright future where my children can grow up in better surroundings.

Like Rehana, many other Dharavi residents are very satisfied with this redevelopment. The promise of modern homes, cleaner streets, and essential services like schools, healthcare, and jobs, provides a sense of security among the residents.

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani stated that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is not only about urban renewal but also about restoring the dignity of over 1 million residents and showcasing the potential of ambitious, purposeful action.

Conclusion:

The Adani Dharavi project is a testament to the Adani Group's increased focus on bringing about transformation in the living conditions of the people. The successful completion of the project will allow the Adani Group to take its infrastructural business to new heights. The global conglomerate will also be able to rise to the position of being one of the most reliable conglomerates on a global scale.