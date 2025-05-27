Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. Delivers Stellar H2 FY25 Results - PAT Doubles & Growth Momentum Accelerates

Mumbai, 20th May 2024 – Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. (ATGIL), a fast-emerging leader in value added manufacturing of various types of safety glass i.e. laminated glass, double glazed glass, insulated glass etc, has announced its audited financial results for the second half (H2) and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), showcasing remarkable operational performance, strategic execution, industry tailwinds and sustained growth across key financial parameters.

The company posted a 134% surge in PAT for H2 FY25, with significant gains in profitability and scale, driven by robust demand, regulatory momentum, and focused execution & expansion. Key Financial Highlights: H2 FY25: A Breakout Half-Year

Particulars (₹ Cr) H2 FY25 H1 FY25 Half Year Growth (%) Total Income 34.81 23.50 48.13% EBITDA 14.93 8.19 82.42% EBITDA Margin (%) 42.90% 34.83% +807 bps PAT 10.63 4.54 134.14% PAT Margin (%) 30.53% 20.37% +1,121 bps EPS (₹) 6.02 3.82 57.59%

FY25: A Year of Strategic Gains

Particulars (₹ Cr) FY25 FY24 YoY Growth (%) Total Income 58.30 40.50 43.95% EBITDA 23.12 15.88 45.53% EBITDA Margin (%) 39.65% 39.22% +43 bps PAT 15.17 8.59 76.60% PAT Margin (%) 26.02% 21.21% +458 bps EPS (₹) 8.58 7.23 18.67%

Management Commentary Mrs. Anita Agarwal, Promoter, Chairperson & MD of ATGIL, said:

“Our strong H2 and FY25 performance highlights the resilience of our business model and strategic execution. Robust top-line growth was driven by increased demand across infrastructure, commercial, and institutional sectors, supported by our expanded product range and strong client relationships.

Evolving government safety norms mandating toughened or laminated glass in high-rise buildings are accelerating adoption, reinforcing ATGIL’s position as a preferred supplier for mission-critical sectors. We’re proud of our order book, which includes key projects in airports, hospitals, education, and hospitality.

Strategic Solar Glass Foray

In line with India’s renewable energy goals, we are exploring entry into the solar glass segment, focusing on lightweight, high-durability glass for efficient and easy-to-mount solar panels. This aligns us with global sustainability trends and positions ATGIL in the renewable energy supply chain.

Infrastructure & Growth Outlook

With ₹24 crore invested in our third plant, near to our existing plants, we are enhancing capacity, operational efficiency, and reducing debt. Our new laminated glass lines and custom solutions for mid-to-large projects will further boost our ability to meet rising demand.

Backed by a solid order book and disciplined growth strategy, we are confident in sustaining momentum and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

About Agarwal Toughened Glass Limited

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. (ATGIL), established in October 2009, is a fast-emerging leader in the glass processing industry. Backed by over 35 years of experience and a skilled professional team, ATGIL specializes in manufacturing high-performance safety glass using advanced technology.

Operating from a state-of-the-art facility in Jaipur, the company produces a wide range of value-added glass products, including toughened, laminated, insulated, heat-soaked, frosted, and double-glazed glass. These solutions are engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern architecture, emphasizing safety, energy efficiency, and aesthetics.

ATGIL primarily serves the B2B segment across government projects, hospitality, real estate, institutions, and retail chains. Its robust order book includes major projects in airports, hospitals, and infrastructure, positioning the company to benefit from India’s urban and infrastructure growth.

With a strong focus on quality, ATGIL follows rigorous testing protocols to ensure every product meets the highest standards. Driven by innovation, capacity expansion, and customer-centricity, ATGIL is poised for sustained growth in the safety glass segment.

