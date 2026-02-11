Alice Blue Wins TradingView's 2025 Best Options Broker in Asia Award

Alice Blue has received the 2025 Best Options Broker in Asia award by TradingView, a recognition based on trader activity and feedback on the platform. The award followed consistent engagement with traders on TradingView. Alice Blue publishes regular market notes on indices and stocks and responds to user queries and discussions on the platform. The homegrown brand has a 4.6-star rating on the TradingView platform, based on reviews submitted by traders who use the service.

Alice Blue is integrated with TradingView, allowing users to place trades directly from TradingView charts by logging in with their Alice Blue credentials. Through the integration, traders can execute transactions across equities, futures, options, and commodities without moving to a separate trading application.

“We have worked with brokers in several markets, and Alice Blue’s approach to integration stands out. Traders can analyse charts on TradingView and place trades without switching screens,” said Rauan Khassan, Vice President – International Growth, TradingView.

Sidhavelayutham Mohanamoorthy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alice Blue, said most traders begin their day on TradingView. “The idea was to let them complete the trade from the same place where they analyse the market. This recognition adds to our ongoing work on simplifying trading access and execution for all retail market participants.

Founded in 2006, Alice Blue began operations as a traditional brokerage firm and later moved towards a low-cost, online trading model. The firm provides trading services in equities, futures, options, and commodities, and currently serves more than 7 lakh clients. The homegrown fintech brand has operations across 20 cities, and works with a network of around 30,000 partners.