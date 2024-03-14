Tata took its own sweet time introducing a CNG model under its compact hatchback series. But when it did, it really hit the ball out of the park. We are talking about the exceptional Tata Tiago car here. The vehicle is all set to level up your driving experience and become your best ally on city rides with its 1199 cc engine and mileage of 19 to 20.09 km/l. Let's delve deeper into the power-packed features of this hatchback on urban roads.

Engine and Performance

The hatchback continues to offer the dependable 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine along with either a 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed AMT. When it comes to the CNG versions, Tata Motors offers both manual and AMT transmission. The great news is that the petrol engine maintains its robust 86PS/113Nm performance in both regular and CNG modes.

But the power slightly reduces to 73PS/95 Nm when running on CNG. Additionally, Tata has introduced a unique feature where the vehicle can start directly in CNG mode, a first in its segment.

The hatchback carimpressively maintains its smooth engine performance between its two fuel modes despite the lower tune. When in motion, the CNG powertrain undoubtedly matches the refinement of its petrol counterpart, with only a slight variation noticed at higher RPMs. Unless one pays close attention, switching between petrol and CNG will offer a nearly identical driving experience.

Its powerful midrange allows for easy cruising in 2nd and 3rd gear with no need for constant shifting. Even when a quick overtake is necessary, the car's smooth gear shifting and light clutch make it a breeze.

The CNG mode of the Tata hatchback car offers a remarkably smooth power delivery, making it perfect for everyday drives. Even when running on petrol, the acceleration maintains a linear feel.

Ride Quality and Handling

The Tiago excels in smoothing out rough surfaces and potholes, providing a pleasant driving experience. This feature also shields the cabin from any jolts caused by the road's harshness. Even in city driving, the hatchback easily tackles broken roads and speed breakers without compromising comfort.

In terms of handling, the car maintains its neutral stance, giving a sense of security when taking on corners and keeping body roll in check. Yet, with the added weight in the rear, it's best suited for city commutes rather than aggressive cornering.

Safety

The Tata Tiago car comes equipped with a standard set of safety features, such as a tyre puncture repair kit and dual front airbags. It also includes corner stability control and rear parking sensors for added security. As a bonus for the CNG variant, a fire extinguisher is conveniently located near the passenger seat.

The hatchback model sets itself apart from other compact hatchbacks by being the sole model to earn a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Therefore, it is an unbeatable choice for safety-conscious drivers.

Aesthetics

This car does not fall behind in its appearance while delivering fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. In 2020, the updated Tiago made its debut with a range of cosmetic enhancements. Inspired by the Altroz, its front profile became sharper, featuring Tata's iconic tri-arrow design on both the exterior and interior.

Now, Tata has taken it to the next level by adding tasteful touches of chrome, elevating the hatchback's appeal. The new updated haychback also boasts projector headlights and LED DRLs strategically placed near the fog lamps. The latest Midnight Plum shade is the perfect choice for those looking for a bolder look.

In terms of the profile, the only noticeable updates are the addition of sleek chrome accents on the door handles. The inclusion of stylish 14-inch wheel covers, creating the illusion of dual-tone alloys on steel, is also evident.

The interior of this vehicle also boasts impressive build quality and fit-finish. The seats are thoughtfully padded and contoured, providing ample support for longer journeys. Even in the back, the bench is well-cushioned and contoured, comfortably accommodating two passengers and easily accommodating a third for short city trips.

It also boasts an impressive feature list that includes a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen system. It seamlessly integrates with Android and Auto/Apple CarPlay for optimal connectivity. Additionally, the 8-speaker setup produces excellent sound quality.

Wrapping up

Although the Tata Tiago car may be powered by CNG fuel, it successfully hides its humble origins and performs just as well as its petrol counterpart. Its impressive driving dynamics, comfortable ride, and generous features make it hard to tell the difference between the two. For those seeking a drive that doesn't sacrifice too much while using a CNG powertrain, the CNG variant is a worthy contender to consider.